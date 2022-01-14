U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Gould to participate in a joint announcement on support for families in Nova Scotia/

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould, along with the Prime Minister of Canada the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, will virtually join Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston and Nova Scotia Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan, to make an early learning and child care announcement. Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Sean Fraser will also be in attendance.

Media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Friday, January 14, 2022



TIME:

10:15 a.m. AST

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting Blaise.Theriault@novascotia.ca with their name and media outlet before 9:00 a.m. AST on Friday, January 14, 2022. The Zoom link will be provided to those who register.

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/14/c4307.html

