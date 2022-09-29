U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,708.50
    -23.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,610.00
    -140.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,446.75
    -109.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.40
    -11.40 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    +0.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.70
    -12.30 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9736
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    -1.37 (-4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0869
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6370
    +0.5150 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,494.10
    +534.44 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.57
    +16.79 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,965.13
    -40.26 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Francis Drouin, to announce initiatives to reduce food loss and waste on behalf of Minister Guilbeault/

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Francis Drouin, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will announce initiatives to reduce food loss and waste.

Event:       Virtual announcement
Date:         Thursday, September 29, 2022
Time:        12:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location:  Facebook livestream

Media representatives wishing to ask questions following the presentation are encouraged to contact Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c9580.html

