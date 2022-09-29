/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Francis Drouin, to announce initiatives to reduce food loss and waste on behalf of Minister Guilbeault/
GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Francis Drouin, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will announce initiatives to reduce food loss and waste.
Event: Virtual announcement
Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location: Facebook livestream
Media representatives wishing to ask questions following the presentation are encouraged to contact Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
