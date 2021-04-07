U.S. markets open in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,322.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,573.50
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.00
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.77
    +0.44 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.80
    -6.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.91
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8320
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,134.41
    -1,571.75 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.06
    -39.90 (-3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,877.32
    +53.77 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Sean Devine, President of the Trend Arlington Community Association.

Date:

Wednesday, April 7, 2021



Time:

11:00 a.m. EDT



Zoom event:

The Media are asked to register via email (president@trendarlington.ca) to receive a participation link.

Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/07/c6257.html

  • Why Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Bought Facebook Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz said he’s bought Facebook Inc. stock to benefit from crypto’s ascent and is also shorting the five-year Treasury as a hedge against policy makers pulling back monetary support.“I’m short a lot of interest rates,” Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “To me, being short the five-year part of the yield curve is a great hedge for any portfolio, crypto or non-crypto.”Novogratz is a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. who went on to become a macro hedge fund trader at Fortress Investment Group and now runs a cryptocurrency merchant bank. He’s worth more than $5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index after a surge in the price of bitcoin, ether and other digital currencies.Novogratz told Bloomberg that assets are rising due to the same central theme -- that central banks are putting too much money into the system. If growth explodes thanks to success vaccinating people and employment roars back, then Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “may flinch” by Jackson Hole, the Wyoming resort where central bank officials gather in the summer, and choose to taper, he said.“Everyone long bitcoin should be short the five year,” Novogratz argued.The investor remains one of the biggest bulls in crypto, noting that money continues to pour into the space. The total market value of cryptocurrencies just exceeded $2 trillion, doubling in about two months amid surging institutional demand.“We’re up to 0.5% of global wealth in crypto and it will be 1% by the end of the year,” he predicted.Another bet he’s making is Facebook. Novogratz said he bought the stock in anticipation of the social-media giant introducing the Novi digital wallet this quarter.“All of a sudden you’ll have 2.4 billion people connected to this crypto space.”(Updates with Facebook purchase in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Poland’s Record-Low Rates to Survive Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland will probably keep borrowing costs at a record low, judging that threats to the economy from tighter Covid-19 restrictions outweigh a spike in inflation and a weaker national currency.Despite surging price growth prompting nearby Russia and Ukraine to hike interest rates, all economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the central bank in Warsaw will leave its benchmark at 0.1% for an 11th straight month on Wednesday.The pandemic remains the driving force as a third wave sweeping Europe brings record daily new cases in Poland. After suffering less than their western neighbors during as the coronavirus first appeared last year, the continent’s east has become the planet’s most-deadly region on a per-capita basis this time around.The central bank “remains determined to maintain loose monetary policy to support the economic recovery,” said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski in Warsaw. “Keeping inflation in check isn’t a priority for them now.”Benecki sees the Monetary Policy Council declaring price growth that hit a six-month high in March as temporary, even if it looks set to kick on beyond the 3.5% upper limit of the official target range. He doesn’t predict interest rates will rise before 2022.Of more concern is the damage being wrought by the virus on the European Union’s biggest eastern economy, which shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020.Central-bank projections published last month envisage 4.1% growth this year as ultra-low rates are complimented by quantitative easing and 300 billion zloty ($77 billion) in fiscal stimulus from the government. But MPC member Jerzy Kropiwnicki said last week in a blog post that lockdown measures are “significantly weakening hopes” for a recovery in the coming months.“The economy will rebound positively in the second half of the year,” he wrote, forecasting a full-year number of 3% to 3.5%.The zloty -- the second-worst-performing emerging-market currency in March -- could help by making exporters’ goods more attractive. The central bank had long being calling for a weaker currency, repeatedly warning that its earlier strength was a threat to faster economic expansion and intervening to weaken it in December.After the zloty slid to a 12-year low against the euro last month, investors will be on the lookout for a tweak in the wording of the central bank’s post-decision communique, which has repeatedly urged a “more lasting” downward adjustment in the exchange rate, according to Jakub Borowski, chief economist at Credit Agricole Bank Polska.More clarity may come from comments by central bank Governor Adam Glapinski, who’ll discuss Poland’s economic situation in an online news conference Friday at 3 p.m. Warsaw time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firming with US Dollar Starting to Lose Its Appeal as Safe-Haven

    Gold futures could continue to rise over the short-run because the relationship between the dollar and stocks may have shifted.

  • Stocks Climb to Record After Strong Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied to a record after solid U.S. economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum. The dollar fell while Treasuries were little changed. Oil sank.Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge extending gains into a third session. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2%. Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. jumped as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the company didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system. Tesla Inc. rallied after blowout delivery numbers from the electric-vehicle maker. GameStop Corp. slumped on plans to sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares.Traders pushed up the value of stocks after data highlighted an economic pickup as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold. U.S. service providers had the fastest growth on record in March as orders jumped to new highs. The figures from the Institute for Supply Management followed a Friday report showing that employers added the most jobs in seven months.“It’s hard to look around and find a lot of reasons to be negative,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “We had a big beat on March payrolls, Treasuries have mostly been unchanged. It’s one of those situations where good news is actually good news.”Despite the gains in stocks in recent days, speculators have been pulling back their bets for lower volatility. Net short non-commercial positions in Cboe Volatility Index futures have shrunk for six straight weeks to their lowest since the beginning of December. The U.S. equity volatility benchmark fell to its lowest in over a year on Thursday as the S&P 500 closed at a record high.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group take place virtually. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the participants of a climate discussion on Tuesday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%.The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.3%.The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1811.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 110.21 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries sank two basis points to 0.17%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.71%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 2.35%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 4.3% to $58.78 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,728.26 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, U.S. global minimum tax plan

    Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies are poised to back a $650 billion boost in the IMF's emergency reserves on Wednesday and extend a freeze on debt payments as part of an effort to help developing countries still struggling to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The G20 gathering, taking place virtually on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, will also give U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a chance to press for a global minimum tax on corporate profits. The IMF on Tuesday raised its 2021 global growth forecast to 6%, reflecting a rapidly brightening outlook for the U.S., but it warned that emerging market economies were lagging advanced economies.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Steady Near $59K; Gains in Altcoins Push Crypto Market Cap to $2T

    As altcoins rise, bitcoin’s market dominance is down to around 57% from near 73% at the beginning of the year.

  • Credit Suisse May Let Fund Clients Take Hit on Greensill Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses in funds that the bank ran with former billionaire Lex Greensill’s company, according to a person familiar with the matter.The bank considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, the person said, declining to be identified discussing private matters. The Zurich-based lender didn’t take any substantial loss due to Greensill in the first quarter.The bank’s stance runs counter to reports last month suggesting executives were considering compensating investors hit by the collapse of the funds. Credit Suisse marketed its popular supply-chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks.But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential for steep losses as the assets are liquidated.A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the funds.The bank may be able to limit the fund losses to around $1.5 billion, assuming insurance pays out and it is able to recover other assets in court, another person said.The lender has said previously that it plans to make a further cash payment to investors in the funds by early to mid-April and has returned about $3.1 billion to date.Read More: Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Cuts Dividend (3)On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it is shaking up its executive ranks after it was hit hard by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, just weeks after the Greensill scandal. The bank will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) write-down tied to the implosion of Archegos and replace more than half a dozen executives, including the chief risk & compliance officer and the head of the investment bank.The bank said it may make a further announcement on its recovery of assets in the Greensill funds in the next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Climbs as Retail Investors Start Trading Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc, which collapsed in its London debut last week after a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) initial public offering, gained as much as 4.2% on Wednesday as retail investors began to trade the company’s shares.The stock traded 2.6% higher at 287.25 pence as of 11:11 a.m. in the U.K., which is well below the IPO price of 390 pence a share.Although the food-delivery startup listed publicly on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, trading remained conditional, meaning only institutional investors were allowed to buy and sell the stock. Until now, retail shareholders had been forced to sit on the sidelines as shares slumped 28% since Deliveroo’s March 31 debut.The IPO was beset by public criticism from some of the U.K.’s biggest institutional funds, because of governance issues related to its dual-class share structure as well as concerns about Deliveroo’s gig-economy business model. Hundreds of the company’s riders are expected to protest across the U.K. on Wednesday to lobby for better working conditions.Retail investors “finally have a ‘get out of jail’ card, but it seems for now that many have kept it in their back pocket, waiting it out for prices to stabilize,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, said in a note.Deliveroo partnered with PrimaryBid Ltd., a platform that connects share sales to private investors, for its 50 million-pound community offering, which was open to customers on its food-delivery app. That portion of the share sale was taken up by about 70,000 people.Top executives at trading platforms AJ Bell Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor Ltd. have been urging U.K. companies to open up their IPOs to retail buyers, who have largely been left out. Deliveroo was one of the first large issuers in London make room in its initial share sale for mom and pop investors.“It is clear that IPOs should offer a much more level playing field from day one for all classes of investors,” rather than leaving individual buyers locked out, Streeter said.(Updates share-move, adds analyst comments in the fifth and eighth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos backs tax rise on companies

    Comments by the world's richest man come amid a fierce debate over raising the tax rate on companies.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed

    U.S. stocks paused near the previous session's record closing highs and Treasury yields inched lower on Tuesday as investors took stock of recent upbeat data and looked to the Federal Reserve for its economic outlook. On Wall Street, stocks that stand to benefit most from a reopening economy - cyclicals, small caps, transports - were outperforming the broader market. This suggests market participants are optimistic about an economic rebound - and corporate earnings - fueled by vaccine distribution, stimulus and a robust infrastructure bill being debated in Washington.

  • Treasury Bears Eye Tax Talks as Trigger for Yields to Rise Again

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s retreat in Treasury yields is temporary and tax negotiations among U.S. lawmakers may provide the next trigger for rates to run higher.That’s the view of Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, who sees 10-year yields headed for 2% by year end, though “not in a straight line.”While the Biden administration’s spending plans are expected to boost economic growth and bond yields, its tax agenda presents a significant counterweight. That makes the tension brewing among Democrats on taxes a must-watch area for traders, according to Misra.Read More: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Unity Among Democrats“All eyes are on the fiscal negotiations,” she said. “The proposal has huge tax increases but if they get watered down, rates will rise.”The recent 10-basis-point pullback in 10-year yields -- following a startling surge of more than 80 basis points in the first quarter -- is “more a reality check” on the speed of change than any fundamental shift, said Misra.She’s not alone in awaiting fresh catalysts to drive yields higher, judging by the ramp-up in short positions on the largest exchange-traded fund for long-dated Treasuries.If economic data show the economy outstripping official estimates, “markets will likely begin to price in a tapering of bond purchases starting in early 2022 and a first increase in the federal funds rate in early 2023 or even late 2022,” David Kelly, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note. “This could easily push 10-year Treasury yields above 2% in the months ahead.”Over the past week though, traders have also been taking in other issues, like patchy vaccine rollouts and Europe’s slower recovery, said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.“Markets are pausing and taking stock of the economic growth cues,” he said.The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.66% at 1:57 p.m. in Tokyo on Wednesday, down from its 2021 peak of 1.77% set on March 30.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $350K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of the president canceling $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But it's just talk.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Decision Time for Longs at 92.380

    Rising stocks and a falling U.S. Dollar may be a sign that market conditions are changing.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence. European oil giants such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total have sharpened their focus on power, seeing it as the sector to build their businesses around as they reinvent themselves as clean energy suppliers.

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs urge shareholders to vote against racial-equity audits

    Three of the nation's biggest banks are asking shareholders to reject racial-equity resolutions after they expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement last year.