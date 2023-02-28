/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change to attend GLOBExCHANGE/

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese Communist Party said on Tuesday that the foundation of economic recovery is not yet solid and the unexpected may occur at any time, and it repeated the need for the country to be guided by the party with Xi Jinping at its "core". China's economy grew 3% last year - one of its feeblest rates in nearly half a century - weakened by ultra-strict COVID-19 policies championed by President Xi, but the measures were lifted in December, after which the highly transmissible Omicron strain rapidly spread across the country. China's development still faces triple pressures including demand contraction, supply shock and weakened expectations, the Communist Party's Central Committee said in a communique after a major three-day gathering, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.