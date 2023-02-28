/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change to attend GLOBExCHANGE/
TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will attend GLOBExCHANGE on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Schedule of events
Event:
Minister Guilbeault and Minister Fortier to make major announcement on new Government of Canada green procurement standards and net-zero initiatives.
Time:
11:00 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Willow Centre (Mezzanine level)/Livestream
Event:
Minister Guilbeault will deliver the keynote speech on how Canada is collaborating with the private sector to transform the economy, deliver on its net-zero commitments, and avert the worst impacts of climate change.
Time:
1:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
Grand Ballroom/Livestream
Event:
Conversation with Minister Guilbeault and Sandra Odendahl, Senior Vice President and Head, Sustainability and Diversity, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).
Time:
1:15 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
Grand Ballroom/Livestream
Notes for media:
All events will take place at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel
123 Queen St West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2M9
The events will be livestreamed and available for viewing only via Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
In-person access to all events is for GLOBExCHANGE accredited media only
For accreditation assistance please contact media@globeseries.com
