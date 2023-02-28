U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change to attend GLOBExCHANGE/

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will attend GLOBExCHANGE on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Schedule of events

Event:

Minister Guilbeault and Minister Fortier to make major announcement on new Government of Canada green procurement standards and net-zero initiatives.

Time:

11:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

Willow Centre (Mezzanine level)/Livestream



Event:

Minister Guilbeault will deliver the keynote speech on how Canada is collaborating with the private sector to transform the economy, deliver on its net-zero commitments, and avert the worst impacts of climate change.

Time:

1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Location:

Grand Ballroom/Livestream



Event:

Conversation with Minister Guilbeault and Sandra Odendahl, Senior Vice President and Head, Sustainability and Diversity, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).

Time:

1:15 p.m. (EDT)

Location:

Grand Ballroom/Livestream

                       

Notes for media:

  • All events will take place at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel
    123 Queen St West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2M9

  • The events will be livestreamed and available for viewing only via Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

  • In-person access to all events is for GLOBExCHANGE accredited media only

  • For accreditation assistance please contact media@globeseries.com

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c6084.html

