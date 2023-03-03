U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.00
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,086.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,103.50
    +41.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.20
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.93
    -0.23 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +13.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.31 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.49
    -1.09 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2090
    -0.5110 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,348.45
    -1,040.89 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.50
    -27.67 (-5.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,961.63
    +17.59 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in London/

·1 min read

LONDON, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and His Worship Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London.

Date:         

Friday, March 3, 2023



Time:       

10:00 a.m. EST



Location: 

Museum London
Centre at the Forks room
421 Ridout Street North
London, ON N6A 5H4

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

