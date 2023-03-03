/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in London/
LONDON, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Peter Fragiskatos, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and His Worship Josh Morgan, Mayor of the City of London.
Date:
Friday, March 3, 2023
Time:
10:00 a.m. EST
Location:
Museum London
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c9610.html