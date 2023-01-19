/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa/

Reuters

A bankruptcy filing has been expected for weeks, after the company froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 following the downfall of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The collapse of FTX in November has claimed several victims including crypto lender BlockFi and Core Scientific Inc, one of the biggest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the United States, both of which filed for bankruptcy protection in the following months. Genesis, its parent Digital Currency Group and creditors have exchanged several proposals, but have so far failed to come to an agreement, the Bloomberg report said, adding that Kirkland & Ellis and Proskauer Rose have been advising groups of creditors.