/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa/

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding zero emission public transit infrastructure with the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, and His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of the City of Ottawa.
Date:
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Time:
9:00 a.m. EST
Location:
OC Transpo Electric Bus Garage (see map below)
1500 St. Laurent Boulevard
Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z8
RSVP:
Media are required to RSVP with City of Ottawa Media Relations (medias@ottawa.ca) to confirm their participation.
