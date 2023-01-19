U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding zero emission public transit infrastructure with the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier, and His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of the City of Ottawa.

Date:

Thursday, January 19, 2023



Time:

9:00 a.m. EST



Location:

OC Transpo Electric Bus Garage (see map below)


1500 St. Laurent Boulevard


Ottawa, ON K1G 0Z8



RSVP:

Media are required to RSVP with City of Ottawa Media Relations (medias@ottawa.ca) to confirm their participation.

 

OC Transpo Electric Bus Garage (CNW Group/Infrastructure Canada)
OC Transpo Electric Bus Garage (CNW Group/Infrastructure Canada)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c7070.html

