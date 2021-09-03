U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - World Circular Economy Forum 2021/

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - From September 13 to 15, 2021, Canada and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra will virtually co-host the landmark circular economy event of the year, the World Circular Economy Forum 2021 (WCEF2021). Media representatives are invited to register to learn more about the economic, social, and environmental benefits of the circular economy and to have access to world leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs as they share insights on the circular economy, success stories, challenges, and a proposed path forward.

This year's theme, "Game changers! Seizing the circular opportunity", will shine a light on the radical systemic changes needed to transition to circularity around the world, with a focus on showcasing diverse voices as we work towards a circular transition that is just and inclusive for all. Hosted for the first time from Canada, WCEF2021 will be virtual, free, and interactive. During its three days, participants can participate in different sessions, exploring various themes around the circular economy:

  • Game Changer Sessions will explore crosscutting themes to determine the steps we must take in the next five years to scale up a global circular economy that is prosperous, inclusive, and equitable.

  • Demonstration Sessions will bring the themes of the Game Changer Sessions to life through concrete and inspiring examples of the circular economy in action.

  • Accelerator Sessions will be hosted by partner organizations and collaborators on September 15. These outcome-oriented events will bridge WCEF2021 with the daily work needed for a circular transition.

Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra are co–organizing WCEF2021 in collaboration with partners invested in a circular economy across the globe:

  • African Circular Economy Alliance

  • Circular Economy Leadership Canada

  • Circular Economy Coalition – Latin America and the Caribbean

  • City of Toronto

  • Ellen MacArthur Foundation

  • European Commission

  • Government of Finland

  • Government of the Netherlands

  • International Chamber of Commerce

  • Nordic Innovation

  • Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

  • Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy

  • United Nations Environment Programme

  • World Business Council for Sustainable Development

For more details on the Forum and the most recent updates, visit www.WCEF2021.com/.

Two spokespeople from Environment and Climate Change Canada and one from the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra are available to answer questions about this event:

  • Leah Canning, Executive Director of the WCEF2021 project team (English)

  • Xavier Trégan, Manager of the WCEF2021 project team (French)

  • Mika Sulkinoja, Executive Director of the WCEF2021 project team in Finland (English)

To attend the Forum, journalists can sign up by completing the registration form for participants. Please simply indicate the name of your organization, and select "media" as the type of organization.

To register: www.WCEF2021FMEC.com/info/

Event:

The World Circular Economy Forum 2021

Date:

September 13 to 15, 2021

Location:

Virtual (www.WCEF2021.com/)

The circular economy and the World Circular Economy Forum

The World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) is an annual event that brings together business leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to present the world's best circular economy solutions. WCEF also offers a platform for more focused events and side events.

The circular economy is a new paradigm for business that aims to achieve economic growth through new sustainable business models by shifting away from "linear" "take-make-waste" production and consumption patterns. It is founded on three principles: design pollution and waste out of the economy; keep products and materials in use (through sharing, reuse, repair, refurbishment, remanufacturing, and recycling); and work with nature to regenerate and enhance ecosystems. According to research from Accenture, the circular economy could generate US$4.5 trillion worth of additional economic output by 2030.

Co-hosts

The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra is an active fund for the future. We aim to create a fair and sustainable future, in other words, the next era of well-being. We work with partners to ensure that Finland can lead the way in the transition to a fair and competitive carbon-neutral circular economy—a new society in which our everyday lives and well-being are no longer based on excessive consumption and fossil fuel use. The World Circular Economy Forum is a global initiative of Finland and Sitra.

Environment and Climate Change Canada informs Canadians about protecting and conserving our natural heritage and ensuring a clean, safe, and sustainable environment for present and future generations. Global uptake of the circular economy has increased over the past five years, and momentum is growing in Canada. More and more Canadian companies are testing out new circular business models; Canadian universities are conducting research into different pathways to a more circular economy; policy initiatives are underway at all levels of government and many Canadians are already participating in the circular economy.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/03/c6440.html

