/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Ottawa West—Nepean; Goldie Ghamari, Member of Provincial Parliament for Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Jeremy Roberts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West–Nepean; His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa; and Councillor Catherine McKenney, Somerset Ward.

Date:

Tuesday, April 27, 2021



Time:

9:00 a.m. EDT



Zoom event:

Media can register by email at medias@ottawa.ca for the Zoom Meeting I.D. and passcode. Once you are online, please keep your phone muted.



Livestream:

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the City of Ottawa's YouTube channel

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/27/c9273.html