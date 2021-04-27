/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Virtual Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa/
OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Ottawa West—Nepean; Goldie Ghamari, Member of Provincial Parliament for Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Jeremy Roberts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West–Nepean; His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa; and Councillor Catherine McKenney, Somerset Ward.
Date:
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. EDT
Zoom event:
Media can register by email at medias@ottawa.ca for the Zoom Meeting I.D. and passcode. Once you are online, please keep your phone muted.
Livestream:
Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the City of Ottawa's YouTube channel
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
