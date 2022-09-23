U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,721.75
    -50.25 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,786.00
    -363.00 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,395.25
    -170.25 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.50
    -27.30 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    -2.83 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.40
    -27.70 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.53 (-2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9750
    -0.0087 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.08
    +1.09 (+3.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1036
    -0.0218 (-1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8550
    +0.5200 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,931.96
    -146.26 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.34
    +5.82 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,988.56
    -170.96 (-2.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

/R E P E A T --Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid to announce an investment to protect the Great Lakes/

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce an investment to protect the Great Lakes alongside local Members of Parliament.

Event:

Press conference

Date:   

Friday, September 23, 2022

Time:   

10:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

47 Discovery Drive


Hamilton, Ontario

 

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

