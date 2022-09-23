/R E P E A T --Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid to announce an investment to protect the Great Lakes/

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce an investment to protect the Great Lakes alongside local Members of Parliament.

Event: Press conference Date: Friday, September 23, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: 47 Discovery Drive

Hamilton, Ontario

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

