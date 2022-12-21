/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary, Julie Dabrusin, to make an announcement on new zero-emission vehicles regulations/

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Julie Dabrusin, joined by Cara Clairman, President and CEO at Plug'n Drive, and Daniel Breton, CEO of Electric Mobility Canada, will make an announcement relating to new regulations for zero-emission vehicles.

Invited stakeholders will also join Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin for this announcement.

Event: Hybrid announcement and media availability (in-person and virtual via Zoom) Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EST) Location: Plug'n Drive

400 Bradwick Dr, Suite 102

Concord, Ontario

A photo opportunity will follow the hybrid announcement and media availability for media attending in-person.

Media representatives are asked to register for both in-person and Zoom webinar in advance by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Zoom details will be provided upon registration. Registered media will also be made aware of any event detail changes.

