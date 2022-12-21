U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.25
    +18.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,286.00
    +233.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,210.75
    +35.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.00
    +11.40 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.46
    +1.23 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -1.48 (-6.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    -0.0083 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8970
    +0.1670 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,873.84
    +62.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.10
    +1.92 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.09
    +58.47 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary, Julie Dabrusin, to make an announcement on new zero-emission vehicles regulations/

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Julie Dabrusin, joined by Cara Clairman, President and CEO at Plug'n Drive, and Daniel Breton, CEO of Electric Mobility Canada, will make an announcement relating to new regulations for zero-emission vehicles.

Invited stakeholders will also join Parliamentary Secretary Dabrusin for this announcement.

Event:

Hybrid announcement and media availability (in-person and virtual via Zoom)

Date:

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. (EST)

Location:

Plug'n Drive


400 Bradwick Dr, Suite 102


Concord, Ontario

 

A photo opportunity will follow the hybrid announcement and media availability for media attending in-person.

Media representatives are asked to register for both in-person and Zoom webinar in advance by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. Zoom details will be provided upon registration. Registered media will also be made aware of any event detail changes.

