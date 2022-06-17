/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Tracadie/

TRACADIE, NB, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding public infrastructure with Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie-Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; His Worship Denis Losier, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Tracadie, Louise Blanchard, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Caraquet, on behalf of His Worship Bernard Thériault, Mayor of the Town of Caraquet, and Guy Chiasson, Councillor of the Town of Lamèque.

Date: Friday, June 17, 2022



Time: 10:30 a.m. ADT



Location: Tracadie Town Hall

3267 Principale St.

Tracadie, NB

E1X 1G5

