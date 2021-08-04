U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault to Announce Funding for Youth Employment in the Heritage, Arts and Cultural Sectors/

·1 min read

Minister Guilbeault will announce funding in support of youth employment in the heritage, arts and cultural sectors

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be in Guelph on Wednesday to make a funding announcement as part of the Young Canada Works – Heritage program. These funds are helping support youth employment in the heritage, arts and cultural sectors.

This event will be held in person.

In order to comply with physical distancing rules, a limited number of media representatives will be allowed on site. Wearing a face covering is mandatory.

Individuals attending the press conference in person must not have symptoms similar to COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the disease in the last 14 days.

Media representatives must confirm their attendance beforehand in writing to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT:

Press conference

DATE:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

LOCATION:

Guelph Civic Museum

52 Norfolk Street,

Guelph, Ontario

Outdoor event on the patio

