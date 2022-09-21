/R E P E A T -- Media advisory: Itinerary for Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week NYC/
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be in New York City, New York, from September 20 to 22, 2022, during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week NYC.
Schedule of events for Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Event:
Launch of the countdown to the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity
Time:
7:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
Schedule of events for Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Event:
High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution side virtual recorded event followed by question and answer session
Time:
8:00 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Event:
C2ES Panel: The Paris Agreement and the Ambition We Need
Time:
10:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Event:
United Nations Climate event at the United Nations headquarters
Time:
3:30 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
