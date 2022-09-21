U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory: Itinerary for Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week NYC/

0
·1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be in New York City, New York, from September 20 to 22, 2022, during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week NYC.

Schedule of events for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Event:

Launch of the countdown to the Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity

Time:

7:00 p.m. (EDT)

Location:

Livestreamed

Schedule of events for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Event:

High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution side virtual recorded event followed by question and answer session 

Time:

8:00 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

Livestreamed 



Event:

C2ES Panel: The Paris Agreement and the Ambition We Need

Time:

10:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location:

Livestreamed



Event:

United Nations Climate event at the United Nations headquarters

Time:

3:30 p.m. (EDT)

Location:

UN Web TV 

 

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/21/c1603.html

