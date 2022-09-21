/R E P E A T -- Media advisory: Itinerary for Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week NYC/

Reuters

Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate change, United Nations-affiliated campaigners said in a new report. Research to be presented on Tuesday looked at how 40 big companies including agricultural producers and food retailers could fare under scenarios called key to reducing emissions, such as if governments impose carbon emssions prices or if consumers reduce their consumption of meat. At the same time, business areas like plant-based meat and forest restoration offer the same companies big new opportunities, the report states.