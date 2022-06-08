/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - The Government of Canada to launch Canada's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Offset Credit System/
GATINEAU, QC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that senior officials from the Government of Canada will hold a bilingual technical briefing on Canada's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Offset Credit System. The briefing will be on background only and is not for attribution.
Event:
Technical Briefing
Date:
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time:
10:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Zoom webinar
Following the technical briefing, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a press conference on Canada's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Offset Credit System alongside Ms. Carole Saab, Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, and Mr. Jacques Benoit, National Vice-President Business and Strategy Development at WSP Global Inc.
Event:
Press Conference
Date:
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time:
12:00 p.m. (EDT)
Location:
Zoom webinar
For both the technical briefing and press conference, media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/08/c2083.html