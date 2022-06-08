/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - The Government of Canada to launch Canada's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Offset Credit System/

GATINEAU, QC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that senior officials from the Government of Canada will hold a bilingual technical briefing on Canada's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Offset Credit System. The briefing will be on background only and is not for attribution.

Event: Technical Briefing Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. (EDT) Location: Zoom webinar

Following the technical briefing, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a press conference on Canada's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Offset Credit System alongside Ms. Carole Saab, Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, and Mr. Jacques Benoit, National Vice-President Business and Strategy Development at WSP Global Inc.

Event: Press Conference Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Time: 12:00 p.m. (EDT) Location: Zoom webinar

For both the technical briefing and press conference, media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/08/c2083.html