/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Itinerary for Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change for remainder of COP27/
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for a second week to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) from November 6 to 18, 2022.
Schedule of events for Saturday, November 12, 2022
Event: Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership Ministerial
Time: 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (EET)
Location: Lotus Room Global Climate Action Zone, Blue Zone
Event: Implementing a National Adaptation Strategy that Addresses Wildfire, Flood and Extreme Heat Risks
Time: 10:00 a.m. (EET)
Location: Canada Pavilion
Event: Resilience Building through Strengthening Early Warning Systems (CREWS) in Caribbean, Pacific and
Southeast Asia
Time: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (EET)
Location: Pavilion 88
Event: Adaptation Futures 2023: Time to Innovate, Adapting Together
Time: 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (EET)
Location: Pavilion 26
Event: Champions Group on Adaptation Finance
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EET)
Location: Resilience Hub, Blue Zone
Schedule of events for Monday, November 14, 2022
Event: Multistakeholder Partnerships to End Plastic Pollution: Global Plastic Action Partnership
Time: 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (EET)
Location: Pavilion 164
Schedule of events for Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Event: Challenge accepted! Building global momentum on carbon pricing
Time: 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.(EET)
Location: Pavilion 133
Event: National Statement
Time: 5:00 p.m. (EET)
Location: Nefertiti Hall Plenary 1
Event: Powering Past Coal Alliance: 5 Year Anniversary: Showcasing Leadership in the Global Effort to Advance
Coal Phase-Out
Time: 5:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EET)
Location: Pavilion 163
Event: Climate and Clean Air Ministerial 2022 (CCAC event)
Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (EET)
Location: Climate Action Room
Schedule of events for Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Event: Scaling up investment in Nature-Based Solutions (NBS): Challenges and Opportunities
Time: 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (EET)
Location: Canada Pavilion
Event: Road to COP15: Working Together to Address the Dual Crises of Climate Change and Biodiversity Loss
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EET)
Location: Pavilion 190
Event: The Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Ecosystem: Canadian and Global Successes and
Next Steps
Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EET)
Location: Canada Pavilion
Event: UNEP High Level COP15 Event: Towards the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework
Time: 4:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EET)
Location: Biodiversity Pavilion
Schedule of events for Thursday, November 17, 2022
Event: Indigenous Climate Leadership as a Cornerstone of Domestic Climate Policy
Time: 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. (EET)
Location: Pavilion 236
Event: Net-Zero Government Initiative
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (EET)
Location: U.S Centre, Blue Zone / The U.S. Centre – YouTube
Event: Methane Momentum: Global Efforts to Cut Methane Emissions and Bend the Curve on Climate
Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EET)
Location: Pavilion 35
Event: Indigenous Closing Ceremony
Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (EET)
Location: Pavilion 237
Note: No events will be livestreamed from the Canada Pavilion. The United Nations Climate Change has created the COP27 Platform for all registered participants to watch and join events and meetings virtually. Some events and meetings will also be made available through the United Nations Climate Change YouTube page.
