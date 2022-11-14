U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Itinerary for Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change for remainder of COP27/

·3 min read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for a second week to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) from November 6 to 18, 2022.

Schedule of events for Saturday, November 12, 2022

Event:           Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership Ministerial 
Time:             8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (EET)
Location:      Lotus Room Global Climate Action Zone, Blue Zone

Event:           Implementing a National Adaptation Strategy that Addresses Wildfire, Flood and Extreme Heat Risks
Time:            10:00 a.m. (EET)
Location:      Canada Pavilion

Event:            Resilience Building through Strengthening Early Warning Systems (CREWS) in Caribbean, Pacific and 
                       Southeast Asia 
Time:             12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Pavilion 88

Event:            Adaptation Futures 2023: Time to Innovate, Adapting Together 
Time:              2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Pavilion 26

Event:            Champions Group on Adaptation Finance 
Time:              5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Resilience Hub, Blue Zone

Schedule of events for Monday, November 14, 2022

Event:            Multistakeholder Partnerships to End Plastic Pollution: Global Plastic Action Partnership 
Time:             12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Pavilion 164

Schedule of events for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Event:           Challenge accepted! Building global momentum on carbon pricing  
Time:             10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.(EET)
Location:      Pavilion 133

Event:           National Statement
Time:             5:00 p.m. (EET)
Location:      Nefertiti Hall Plenary 1

Event:            Powering Past Coal Alliance: 5 Year Anniversary: Showcasing Leadership in the Global Effort to Advance
                       Coal Phase-Out 
Time:              5:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Pavilion 163

Event:            Climate and Clean Air Ministerial 2022 (CCAC event) 
Time:              6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Climate Action Room

Schedule of events for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Event:            Scaling up investment in Nature-Based Solutions (NBS): Challenges and Opportunities
Time:             10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (EET)
Location:       Canada Pavilion

Event:            Road to COP15: Working Together to Address the Dual Crises of Climate Change and Biodiversity Loss  
Time:             11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Pavilion 190

Event:            The Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Ecosystem: Canadian and Global Successes and
                       Next Steps 
Time:              4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Canada Pavilion

Event:            UNEP High Level COP15 Event: Towards the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework  
Time:              4:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Biodiversity Pavilion

Schedule of events for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Event:            Indigenous Climate Leadership as a Cornerstone of Domestic Climate Policy 
Time:              9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. (EET)
Location:       Pavilion 236

Event:            Net-Zero Government Initiative 
Time:             10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (EET)
Location:       U.S Centre, Blue Zone / The U.S. Centre YouTube

Event:            Methane Momentum: Global Efforts to Cut Methane Emissions and Bend the Curve on Climate 
Time:             3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Pavilion 35

Event:            Indigenous Closing Ceremony 
Time:             5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (EET)
Location:       Pavilion 237

Note: No events will be livestreamed from the Canada Pavilion. The United Nations Climate Change has created the COP27 Platform for all registered participants to watch and join events and meetings virtually. Some events and meetings will also be made available through the United Nations Climate Change YouTube page.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c7095.html

