/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Quebecor/

MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Media are invited to watch the meeting live from the press room. After the meeting, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Chairman of the Board of Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., and Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., will give a brief in-person press conference.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023



Time: 9:30 a.m., followed by a press conference at 11 a.m.



Place: TVA Montréal, 1600 De Maisonneuve East



RSVP: By noon on Wednesday, May 10, by sending an email to medias@quebecor.com

* Only journalists and photographers who have received an email confirming their admission to the press room will be allowed access.

Cameras

Important: No cameras will be allowed in the press room. TVA will record the press conference. To receive the live feed, you will need to connect to Dejero TVA-MPD1. If you have any questions, please write directly to medias@quebecor.com

ACCESS TO DOCUMENTS

Following the Meeting, all relevant documents will be available on Quebecor's website, including the President and Chief Executive Officer's and the Chief Financial Officer's addresses, as well as the 2022 Activity Report. A recording of the meeting will also be available until June 11, 2023.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

