/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to announce the national expansion of the CAN Health Network/

MARKHAM, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will announce the next steps of the CAN Health Network, including its national expansion.

Date: Friday, March 3, 2023



Time: 12:30 pm (ET)



Location: SE Health

90 Allstate Parkway, Suite 300

Markham, Ontario



Members of the media wishing to participate must confirm their attendance with Shanti Cosentino by March 1 at 5:00 pm (ET).

Members of the media are asked to arrive to the event by 12:15 pm (ET) to set up.

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c9421.html