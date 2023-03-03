/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to announce the national expansion of the CAN Health Network/
MARKHAM, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will announce the next steps of the CAN Health Network, including its national expansion.
Date:
Friday, March 3, 2023
Time:
12:30 pm (ET)
Location:
SE Health
90 Allstate Parkway, Suite 300
Markham, Ontario
Members of the media wishing to participate must confirm their attendance with Shanti Cosentino by March 1 at 5:00 pm (ET).
Members of the media are asked to arrive to the event by 12:15 pm (ET) to set up.
Stay connected
Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c9421.html