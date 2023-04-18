U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce investments in innovative early learning and child care practices/

CNW Group
·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan, will be in Vancouver to announce funding into Langara College education project under the Early Learning and Child Care Innovation Program.

The Minister will be making an announcement on behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:        

Tuesday, April 18, 2023



Time:

10:15 a.m. PDT



Place:      

Science and Technology Building

Langara College, Main Campus

T Gallery, Level 2

100 West 49th Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia



To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 4:00 p.m. PDT on Monday, April 17, 2023.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c4655.html