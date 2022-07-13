U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - MP Longfield to Make a Water System Investment Announcement/

·1 min read

TEESWATER, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Joanne Vanderheyden, past President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; and Robert Buckle, Mayor of the Municipality of South Bruce, will make a water system investment announcement in Teeswater, Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time:

9 a.m. EDT

Location:

254 Side Road 10
Teeswater, Ontario



Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c2372.html

