/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - MP Longfield to Make a Water System Investment Announcement/

TEESWATER, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Joanne Vanderheyden, past President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities; and Robert Buckle, Mayor of the Municipality of South Bruce, will make a water system investment announcement in Teeswater, Ontario.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Time:
9 a.m. EDT
Location:
254 Side Road 10
Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
