U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.00
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,085.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,103.50
    +41.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.20
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    -0.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.60
    +13.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.31 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.49
    -1.09 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2100
    -0.5100 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,348.45
    -1,040.89 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.50
    -27.67 (-5.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,961.12
    +17.08 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to make important announcement about high-speed Internet/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Ontario. A media availability will follow.

Date:

           Friday, March 3, 2023





Time:

           2:00 pm (ET)





Location:

          Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre
          2400 Nipigon Road
          Thunder Bay, Ontario





Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance or obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Ontario's Ministry of Infrastructure on social media.
Twitter: @ONinfra, Instagram: @oninfrastructure and LinkedIn: Infrastructure | Infrastructure

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c3797.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Officials Warn They May Need to Lift Rates to a Higher Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve policymakers cautioned that recent stronger-than-expected readings on the US economy could push them to raise interest rates by more than previously expected. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Includ

  • Biden’s first veto could impact your 401(k) and how companies react to climate change

    Republicans keep up 'anti-woke' fight to limit how retirement-investing plans consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when picking stocks.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Warns Against Landmark Move by Biden

    The legendary investor says the Student Loan Relief program will have "terrible consequences" for America.

  • ‘I’m holding my breath’: What will happen if the Supreme Court blocks Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan?

    'Their financial situation will be even worse because once you default, the hardship on you is exponentially greater,' said Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

  • Demand for Himars Rocket Launcher Grows in Asia-Pacific Amid China Threat

    The U.S.-built Himars rocket launcher helped Ukraine to blunt Russia’s advance. Now, more countries in the Asia-Pacific region are considering purchasing the system, which could be adapted to better suit combat at sea.

  • Health Insurers Square Off With Biden Administration Over Medicare Payments

    Private Medicare plans are at the center of a high-stakes spat over a proposal that insurers say could cut payments for popular Medicare Advantage plans.

  • US manufacturers offer way for American businesses to 'mitigate' China damage

    National Association of Manufacturers CEO Jay Timmons unpacks growing calls from lawmakers and business leaders to 'decouple' the U.S. economy from China.

  • What if Billionaires Paid More in Taxes?

    President Joe Biden's plan to tax the ultra-wealthy could reduce inequality and change the way billionaires invest, experts say.

  • Putin’s Secret Weapon on Energy: an Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker

    Young Russian technocrats with deep knowledge of the West are vaulting to the Kremlin’s upper echelons of power.

  • Global recession has been postponed, not cancelled

    Two sets of figures are telling starkly different stories about the state of the world economy. The classical signals used by economists over the ages are telling us that Europe and the US are sailing straight into a recessionary iceberg at full throttle.

  • 9th Circuit denies emergency bid to halt Nevada lithium mine

    A federal appeals court refused Wednesday to block construction of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. while it considers claims by Nevada conservationists and tribes that the government illegally approved it in a rush to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request for an emergency injunction that would have prevented a subsidiary of Lithium Americas from moving forward with the project near the Oregon line at the third largest known lithium deposit in the world.

  • Saudi Firms Outline $51 Billion of Projects Under ‘Shareek’ Diversification Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia outlined plans for 192 billion riyals ($51 billion) of investments by local companies including Saudi Aramco and mining giant Maaden under a government incentive program as it seeks to accelerate a plan to diversify its economy away from oil.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersTycoon Deripaska Wa

  • Russian envoy says nuclear powers may clash over Ukraine

    A senior Russian diplomat warned Thursday that increasing Western support for Ukraine could trigger an open conflict between nuclear powers. Speaking at the U.N. conference on disarmament, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the U.S. and its allies for openly declaring the goal of defeating Russia in a “hybrid” war, arguing that it violates their obligations under international agreements and is fraught with the war in Ukraine spilling out of control. Ryabkov warned that “the U.S. and NATO policy of fueling the conflict in Ukraine” and their ”increasing involvement in the military confrontation is fraught with a direct military clash of nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences."

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Austria plays down concerns over U.S. scrutiny of RBI over Russia business

    Austria's finance ministry on Thursday played down concerns about U.S. sanctions officials scrutinising Raiffeisen Bank International over its Russia business. Raiffeisen shares fell sharply last month after the company received a request for information from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to "clarify payments business and related processes maintained by RBI in light of the recent developments related to Russia and Ukraine". "The inquiry from the U.S. sanctions authority is a normal process that gives no cause for concern, because sanctions authorities naturally keep informing themselves about Austrian companies doing business in Russia," Austria's finance ministry told Reuters in a statement.

  • Minnesota moves to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

    The Minnesota Senate voted Thursday to make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters, a crime that has skyrocketed across the country in recent years. Thefts of the pollution control devices from cars and trucks more than quadrupled from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020, and jumped dramatically again in 2021 to over 52,000, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

  • Fed's Waller: if data stays hot, policy rate should go above 5.1%-5.4%

    Recent economic data showing an "excessively" strong labor market, robust consumer demand and stubbornly persistent price pressures calls into question the extent of progress the U.S. central bank has made on its inflation fight, Waller said. But, he added, "if those data reports continue to come in too hot, the policy target range will have to be raised this year even more to ensure that we do not lose the momentum that was in place before the data." After tightening policy aggressively last year to fight 40-year-high inflation, the Fed slowed the pace of interest-rate hikes in December and again last month, when it increased the benchmark by a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.50%-4.75% range.

  • Lockheed (LMT) Wins Contract to Support CH-53K Helicopter

    Lockheed (LMT) is set to offer non-recurring engineering support to qualify the re-designed Data Concentrator Unit and Blade Fold Distributor hardware on the CH-53K aircraft.

  • Chicago’s Next Mayor Must Have a Plan to Tackle the City's $34 Billion in Pension Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago is guaranteed a new mayor after voters rejected incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s bid for a second term. With the looming leadership change, investors want to know whether the city will keep up recent financial momentum or return to old bad habits.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Part

  • WSJ Opinion: Benjamin Netanyahu on the Iran Nuclear Threat

    In an interview with 'Global View' columnist Walter Russell Mead, the Prime Minister of Israel pointed to developments in Iran, then queried what might happen should it become the first nuclear power run by radical Islam. The answer, he says, is to "expand the circle of peace." Images: Reuters/AP/AFP via Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly