/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to make important announcement about high-speed Internet/

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Ontario. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Friday, March 3, 2023
Time:
2:00 pm (ET)
Location:
Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre
