/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - 2023 Canadian Federal Budget: CPA Canada pre-budget interview opportunities/

TORONTO, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Ahead of the March 28, 2023 federal budget, experts from Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) are available to speak to our three key recommendations that were included in the parliamentary committee pre-budget consultations report.

CPA Canada called on the federal government to:

Introduce a national whistleblower protection framework to fight financial crimes. Increase support for small to medium-sized enterprises by reducing the regulatory and compliance burden to help boost economic growth. Improve service delivery within Canada's immigration system to help address labour market needs by speeding up the application process, cutting backlogs and doing more to ensure the success of newcomers after arrival.

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance endorsed our first two recommendations, word-for-word, (committee recommendations 197 and 151).

The committee's report was also supportive of CPA Canada's recommendation on immigration, as it makes references to eliminating backlogs, speeding up the application processes and investing in critical services for newcomers. CPA Canada's submission was quoted by the finance committee: "While unemployment in Canada is at historically low levels and demand for workers is high, a persistent skills gap is compounding struggles in the post-shutdown economy."

Our experts include:

Chief Economist David-Alexandre Brassard (bilingual) can address CPA Canada's recommendations on immigration and help for small to medium-sized businesses. He can also speak to inflation affordability, innovation, housing and fiscal management.

Michele Wood-Tweel, Vice-President, Regulatory Affairs can speak about CPA Canada's recommendation for whistleblower protection as well as Canada's anti-money laundering regime and related measures.

Bruce Ball, Vice-President, Taxation can speak about potential tax measures that could affect Canadian taxpayers.

