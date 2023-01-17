U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.50
    -10.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,355.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,559.50
    -48.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.10
    -7.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.14
    +0.28 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.10
    -10.60 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    +1.26 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2255
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6320
    +0.1910 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,212.29
    +376.61 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.66
    +51.59 (+11.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,840.13
    -19.94 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce improved access to medication for Islanders/

·1 min read

CORNWALL, P.E.I., Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness for Prince Edward Island, will announce additions to the Improving Affordable Access to Prescriptions Drugs initiative.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
January 17, 2023

Time
9:00 a.m. AST

Location

The event will be held in person at:

Murphy's Cornwall Pharmacy
638 Main Street, Cornwall, Prince Edward
Island,  C0A 1H0

Note: Masks are strongly recommended.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/63386958146
Passcode: 025624

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c7776.html

Recommended Stories