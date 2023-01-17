/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce improved access to medication for Islanders/
CORNWALL, P.E.I., Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness for Prince Edward Island, will announce additions to the Improving Affordable Access to Prescriptions Drugs initiative.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
January 17, 2023
Time
9:00 a.m. AST
Location
The event will be held in person at:
Murphy's Cornwall Pharmacy
638 Main Street, Cornwall, Prince Edward
Island, C0A 1H0
Note: Masks are strongly recommended.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/63386958146
Passcode: 025624
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
