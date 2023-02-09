U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to host roundtable with Black Entrepreneurship Program partners/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will host a roundtable with Black Entrepreneurship Program partners to highlight important developments from the program.

Date:

Thursday, February 9, 2023





Time:

10:00 am (ET)





Location:

Carleton University



Richcraft Hall



Board of Governor's Boardroom, Room 2440R



9376 University Drive



Ottawa, Ontario


 

Note: Members of the media wishing to participate must confirm their attendance with Shanti Cosentino by February 8 at 5:00 pm (ET).

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

