/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to host roundtable with Black Entrepreneurship Program partners/
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will host a roundtable with Black Entrepreneurship Program partners to highlight important developments from the program.
Date:
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Time:
10:00 am (ET)
Location:
Carleton University
Richcraft Hall
Board of Governor's Boardroom, Room 2440R
9376 University Drive
Ottawa, Ontario
Note: Members of the media wishing to participate must confirm their attendance with Shanti Cosentino by February 8 at 5:00 pm (ET).
Stay connected
Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c2048.html