/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to host roundtable with Black Entrepreneurship Program partners/

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, will host a roundtable with Black Entrepreneurship Program partners to highlight important developments from the program.

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023







Time: 10:00 am (ET)







Location: Carleton University



Richcraft Hall



Board of Governor's Boardroom, Room 2440R



9376 University Drive



Ottawa, Ontario



Note: Members of the media wishing to participate must confirm their attendance with Shanti Cosentino by February 8 at 5:00 pm (ET).

