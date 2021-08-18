U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec : Results Update as at June 30, 2021/

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to take part in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, August 18, at 10:00 a.m. with Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), along with members of senior management. The virtual meeting will cover CDPQ's results as at June 30, 2021.

Please note that an embargoed press release will be sent at 9:15 a.m. to journalists who have pre-registered. For those choosing not to receive the embargoed press release, please note that the press release will be published at 11:00 a.m.

VIRTUAL MEETING THROUGH ZOOM



DATE

Wednesday, August 18, 2021



TIME

10:00 a.m.

IMPORTANT
Journalists are asked to contact CDPQ's Media Relations team as soon as possible by email at medias@cdpq.com to obtain the link to the Zoom meeting and to be added to our mailing list to receive the embargoed press release.

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c8777.html

