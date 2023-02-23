U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Announcement regarding support for Iranian residents in Canada/

·1 min read

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding special measures to support Iranian residents in Canada.

Minister Wilkinson will be joined by

  • Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

Date:             

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time:             

11:45 a.m., Pacific Time



Location: 

Delbrook Community Recreation Centre
851 West Queens Road, North Vancouver, British Columbia V7N 4E3


The announcement is also available for live viewing at: https://youtube.com/live/Yhvs0xvmXrY

Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m., Pacific Time.

  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialling:

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/23/c4355.html

