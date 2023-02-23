/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Announcement regarding support for Iranian residents in Canada/
NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding special measures to support Iranian residents in Canada.
Minister Wilkinson will be joined by
Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country
Date:
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Time:
11:45 a.m., Pacific Time
Location:
Delbrook Community Recreation Centre
The announcement is also available for live viewing at: https://youtube.com/live/Yhvs0xvmXrY
Notes for media:
Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m., Pacific Time.
Out-of-town journalists may join by dialling:
