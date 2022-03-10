U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,235.00
    -40.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,954.00
    -311.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,549.25
    -185.50 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.70
    -26.60 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.25
    +4.55 (+4.19%)
     

  • Gold

    2,012.50
    +24.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.43 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.54
    -1.59 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3180
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8980
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,233.57
    -2,703.59 (-6.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.48
    -47.87 (-5.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.95
    -89.77 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
COMING UP:

February CPI preview: Consumer prices likely set fresh 40-year high

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

/R E P E A T -- Transat A.T. Inc. - Media Advisory - First Quarter 2022 Results/

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRZBF

MONTREAL, March 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc., a holiday travel reference worldwide, particularly as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand, will release its first quarter 2022 results (ended January 31) on March 10. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Bui, Chief Financial Officer, invite financial analysts to take part in a conference call the same day. Business reporters are welcome to attend the conference call in listen-only mode.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call:
Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:00 A.M.
Dial 1 800 926-9795 or 1 212 231-2919
Name of conference: Transat
Webcast: click here to register

The archived call will be available at 416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253 access code 22015314, until April 9, 2022.

Image library: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c7411.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • JD.com stock falls after swinging to net loss, while adjusted profit topped expectations

    Shares of JD.com Inc. sank 6.5% toward a near two-year low in premarket trading Thursday, after the China-based e-commerce reported fourth-quarter swung to a net loss but saw adjusted profit and revenue top forecasts, while margins took a slight hit. The net loss for the quarter was RMB5.16 billion ($810.4 million), or RMB3.33 per American depositary share (ADS), after net income of RMB24.33 billion, or RMB15.18 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • JD.com Stock Falls After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • JD Revenue Rises 23% in Defiance of China’s Consumption Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. posted 23% growth in revenue, after China’s second-largest e-commerce operator managed to grow users despite intensified competition and slowing consumption.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspirac

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Shopify Stock Spiked Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), the e-commerce platform, have been on a tear today as investors poured back into the stock following a decline yesterday. The company's share price has gained an impressive 13% today, but are investors right to be snatching up shares of this high-growth tech stock? While today's share price jump is likely a rebounding effect after the company's share price tumbled yesterday, investors who've been paying attention to Shopify know that this company is still experiencing impressive growth.

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • China Doubles Yuan Trading Band for Ruble After Record Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China will double the yuan trading band for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe c

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • Amazon Is Splitting Its Stock. Why It Wants a Lower Share Price.

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as