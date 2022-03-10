/R E P E A T -- Transat A.T. Inc. - Media Advisory - First Quarter 2022 Results/

MONTREAL, March 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc., a holiday travel reference worldwide, particularly as an air carrier under the Air Transat brand, will release its first quarter 2022 results (ended January 31) on March 10. Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Bui, Chief Financial Officer, invite financial analysts to take part in a conference call the same day. Business reporters are welcome to attend the conference call in listen-only mode.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call:

Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:00 A.M.

Dial 1 800 926-9795 or 1 212 231-2919

Name of conference: Transat

Webcast: click here to register

The archived call will be available at 416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253 access code 22015314, until April 9, 2022.

