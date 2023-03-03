U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of people in Ontario most affected by COVID-19/

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health and the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety will announce funding for programs that will support the mental health of those most affected by COVID-19 in Ontario.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom.

Date
March 3, 2023

Time
10 a.m. (EST)

Location
The event will be held in-person at:

Vibrant Healthcare Alliance
2398 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON   M4P 2H4

Masks are mandatory and will be available.

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/63554833010
Passcode: 675436

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c0214.html

