/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister St-Onge to announce a series of actions and provide an update on safe sport for all participants in Canada/

The Canadian sport community is coming together to build a safer and stronger sport system

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, will announce a series of actions and provide an update on safe sport on Sunday.

Reporters who wish to attend the conference must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their media outlet to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. on June 11, 2022. A Zoom link will be shared allowing virtual participation to any who prefer that option.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Sunday, June 12, 2022

TIME:

11:30 a.m.

LOCATION:

Montréal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel

800 Place Leigh-Capreol

Opal Meeting Room (1-2-3-4)

Dorval, Quebec

COVID-19 Notice: Please consider COVID precautions including mask wearing and monitoring your health (if you experience any symptoms of COVID we ask that you please not attend the press conference in person and join virtually instead). While it is not currently mandatory in Quebec for journalists to wear a mask, it remains an effective countermeasure and is recommended except when eating or drinking or when seated and/or sufficiently distanced from others during the press conference.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/11/c4018.html