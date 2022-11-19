U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +18.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,745.69
    +199.37 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,146.06
    +1.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.53 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -11.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0320
    -0.0046 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0430 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3250
    +0.0790 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,653.53
    -110.27 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    -3.71 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce support for mental health for children and youth/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health will announce support for mental health for children and youth in the Ottawa area.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date 
November 19, 2022

Time 
1:00 PM (EST)

Location 
Ottawa-Richelieu Community Centre 
300 Pères-Blancs Ave 
Vanier, ON K1L 7L5

Media will be able to ask questions in-person only. Attendees are requested to wear masks, and only remove them when speaking.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/19/c1838.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $5

    Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

  • Ex-Twitter employees are left in limbo with thousands in expenses after Elon Musk layoffs and ultimatum exodus

    The hits just keep coming for the bird app.

  • Warren Buffett Makes All His Money From Just 11 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is having a much better year than most S&P 500 investors. And he can thank a handful of stocks for that.

  • You'll Never Guess the Top-Performing Stock of the Last 20 Years

    If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

  • They Lived Together, Worked Together and Lost Billions Together: Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s Doomed FTX Empire

    The emerging picture of what went wrong suggests the crypto empire was a mess almost from the start, with few boundaries, financial or personal

  • Tesla stock drops to 2-year low as Musk manages Twitter chaos

    Yahoo Finance Live weighs in on Tesla shares as the EV developer is residually impacted by CEO Elon Musk's new task of managing Twitter.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Warren Buffett’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Berkshire Hathaway’s performance and Buffett’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. The ongoing market volatility has opened new investing avenues for the world’s greatest value […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Jaw-Dropping Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • It's Not All Bad - Analysts Have Upgraded These 3 REITs

    After several months of deep price declines and an avalanche of analyst downgrades, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks bottomed in mid-October and have been moving higher ever since. Even with REITs bouncing back for the past month, many analysts have been reluctant to upgrade them until recently. But with the slightly better consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) numbers out in the past two weeks, analysts are beginning to warm up to the REIT sector. Here are three RE

  • Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll

    The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell below 8% last month, bolstering already well-established market expectations the Fed would go for smaller rate hikes going forward after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the latest Reuters poll shows forecasts for inflation in the coming year and into next are slightly higher than thought one month ago, suggesting it is not time yet to consider an imminent pause in the Fed's tightening campaign.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • GM Has a New Business: Fixing Tesla EVs.

    GM had a surprising revelation for Tesla investors at GM's analyst event being held in New York City.

  • Today’s Energy Crisis Is Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen Before

    Today’s energy crisis is unlike anything the world has ever experienced, and finding a solution will prove to be difficult

  • Grindr stock skyrockets following the dating app’s IPO via SPAC

    Yahoo Finance Live examines shares of dating app Grindr on the same day of its market debut via a SPAC deal.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged Below $8 This Week

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed this week and were down 18% through noon Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The utility stock found itself at the receiving end of analysts' downgrades, and investors are now worried about the safety of Algonquin's dividend. Here's what happened: Despite its solid top-line growth, Algonquin suffered a huge loss and burned through cash rapidly as production costs rose, interest rates shot up, and supply constraints hit the construction of some renewable energy projects.

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudMalaysia Latest: Total Votes Cast Hit a Record as Polling ClosesMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at

  • 3 High-Dividend Bank Stocks With Yields Above 4%

    The surge of inflation this year has put numerous companies under pressure -- but banks are a bright spot. Here are three offering attractive yields.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now

    Wall Street analysts can be -- and often are -- wrong. Generally speaking, analysts don't get overly excited about stocks with exceptionally high dividend yields. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that Wall Street absolutely loves right now.

  • IBM CEO Krishna makes bold prediction for quantum computing, AI opportunities

    Why IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says quantum computing will eventually surpass cloud computing in terms of total value and revenue.