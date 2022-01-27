/R E P E A T -- Minister Guilbeault to make an important announcement on the Low Carbon Economy Fund/
From: Environment and Climate Change Canada
Media advisory
GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a virtual press conference to announce funding to fight climate change through the Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF). He will be joined by Mr. Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, New Brunswick, and funding program recipients.
Event:
Virtual Announcement and Media Availability
Date:
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Time:
1:00 p.m. (EST)
Location:
Zoom Webinar
