/R E P E A T -- Minister Guilbeault to make an important announcement on the Low Carbon Economy Fund/

·1 min read

From: Environment and Climate Change Canada

Media advisory

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will hold a virtual press conference to announce funding to fight climate change through the Low Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF). He will be joined by Mr. Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, New Brunswick, and funding program recipients.

Event:

Virtual Announcement and Media Availability

Date:

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Time:

1:00 p.m. (EST)

Location:

Zoom Webinar

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/27/c2819.html

