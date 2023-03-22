U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

/R E P E A T -- NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to make announcement on a national strategy for drugs for rare diseases

CNW Group
·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will make an important announcement in Montreal on the next steps for a national strategy for drugs for rare diseases.

There will be a media availability following the event.

Media may attend the event in person or via Zoom.

Date
March 22, 2023

Time
11:15 AM (EDT)

Location and Time

McGill University
Life Sciences Complex, Bellini building (Atrium)
3649 Promenade Sir-William-Osler
Montréal (Quebec)
H3G 1Y6

Zoom link:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/63953876159

Passcode: 230322

Please indicate your first and last name and media outlet when joining the event.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/22/c8336.html

