/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada invests in French-language programs, training and infrastructure at the University of Ottawa/

·1 min read

Government of Canada supports Ottawa's Franco-Ontarian community.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will take part in a news conference on Wednesday where she will announce an important investment for Ottawa's Franco-Ontarian community. She will be joined by the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Ottawa-Vanier).

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists wishing to attend the press conference in person must confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca by Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.

DATE
Wednesday, February 15, 2023

TIME: 
9:00 a.m.

PLACE: 
University of Ottawa 
STEM Complex 
150 Louis Pasteur Private 
Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c9023.html

