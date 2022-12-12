U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT/

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -  The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing.

Government of Canada logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)
Government of Canada logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, for the announcement.

Date:   

December 12th, 2022



Time:     

10:15 AM ET



Location:   

Tomlinson Family Foundation Club House,


1463 Prince of Wales Drive,


Ottawa ON



SOURCE Government of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c3167.html

