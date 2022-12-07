/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to hold technical briefing and media availability on changes to modernize the Investment Canada Act/

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

Technical briefing

Officials from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will hold a technical briefing on new legislation to modernize the Investment Canada Act.

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022



Time: 5:00 pm (ET)





Media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

Media availability

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will hold a media availability on proposed legislation to modernize the Investment Canada Act. These changes represent the most significant updates of the ICA in more than a decade and will address evolving national security concerns.

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022



Time: 6:00 pm (ET)



Location: Parliament Hill

West Block, 3rd Floor Foyer

Ottawa, Ontario





