U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,921.00
    -24.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,523.00
    -110.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,449.75
    -116.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.80
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.70
    +0.45 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    +0.0056 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +2.08 (+10.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2100
    +0.2500 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,843.38
    -185.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.24
    -6.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.28
    -5.11 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to hold technical briefing and media availability on changes to modernize the Investment Canada Act/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

Technical briefing

Officials from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will hold a technical briefing on new legislation to modernize the Investment Canada Act.

Date:       

Wednesday, December 7, 2022



Time:      

5:00 pm (ET)



Media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

Media availability

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will hold a media availability on proposed legislation to modernize the Investment Canada Act. These changes represent the most significant updates of the ICA in more than a decade and will address evolving national security concerns.

Date:    

Wednesday, December 7, 2022



Time:    

6:00 pm (ET)



Location:   

Parliament Hill


West Block, 3rd Floor Foyer


Ottawa, Ontario



Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c7416.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks slide after Senator McConnell rebukes marijuana legislation

    Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.

  • Jamie Dimon Sounded the Recession Alarm Again. This Metric Backs Him Up.

    The JPMorgan Chase CEO first predicted a slowdown in October, saying a U.S. downturn would arrive in six to nine months.

  • Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot

    Thomas Barkin, Richmond Federal Reserve President, was poring over the latest inflation-related data one morning this June after breakfast with bank interns when he saw an alarming sign. Barkin said the data, which triggered a U.S. bond market sell-off, prompted him in a call with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to give his support for a bigger interest rate increase than the one the Fed had all but promised to announce days later. "Move as fast as possible without breaking things," Barkin said in an interview last month of his message to Powell.

  • Consumers remain the Fed's biggest problem: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • Marketmind: Crude deflation?

    With everyone on Wall St seemingly hand wringing about stagflation next year, the price of crude oil has plummeted by up to 10% this week to its lowest since early January - offering some relief in an otherwise murky outlook. Even though China proceeded to lift its strictest COVID curbs on Wednesday and incoming U.S. and G7 economic numbers continue to come in ahead of forecasts, Brent crude plunged below $79 per barrel for the first time since Jan. 4. Crucially for inflation worriers, year-on-year crude price gains - which were running at 50-100% between February's Ukraine invasion and midyear - have now fallen to just 4% and could soon be a disinflationary force in consumer price baskets.

  • US reveals futuristic helicopter that will replace Black Hawks

    The US Army is set to buy thousands of futuristic aircraft to replace its iconic Black Hawk helicopters.

  • Mitch McConnell criticizes year-end pushes for cannabis banking bill and energy permitting reform

    The Kentucky Republican's criticism isn't a good sign for advocates focused on a cannabis banking bill and an unrelated measure aimed at energy permitting.

  • Grocery officials push back on claims of padding profit amidst inflation

    "Fundamentally, grocery prices are up because the costs of products that grocers buy from suppliers have gone up," said a Loblaw retail executive.

  • Each rail worker kept in a job during pandemic 'cost taxpayers £300,000' - live updates

    Taxpayers paid more than £300,000 to keep each rail worker in their job during Covid, the Transport Secretary has claimed.

  • Saudis Roll Out Red Carpet for Xi Jinping as Gulf Looks Past US

    (Bloomberg) -- Two months after snubbing US President Joe Biden’s pleas for oil, Saudi Arabia is rolling out the red carpet for his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomApple Scales Back Self-Driving Car and Delays Debut U

  • Russian Oligarch Seizes 400,000 Acres of Ukrainian Farmland, Owners Say

    The family company of a Putin ally and former Russian agriculture minister has become one of the biggest farm operators in Ukraine.

  • Why UPS Stock Is Down Today

    A strong jobs report has investors questioning how soon the Federal Reserve will be able to ease its rate hiking campaign. Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) got caught in the downdraft, down as much as 3.7% on Monday. Through much of 2022, the market has moved based on sentiment about the Fed, and specifically about whether the central bank's rate-hiking campaign will throw the economy into a recession.

  • Fox Business Host Drops Hard Truths In Trump-Bashing Segment

    Stuart Varney, once a loyal defender of the former president, criticized Trump on multiple fronts.

  • Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year

    The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.

  • China's trade suffers worst slump in 2-1/2 years as COVID woes, feeble demand take toll

    China's exports and imports shrank at their steepest pace in at least 2-1/2 years in November, as feeble global and domestic demand, COVID-led production disruptions and a property slump at home piled pressure on the world's second-biggest economy. The downturn was much worse than markets had forecast, and economists are predicting a further period of declining exports, underlining a sharp retreat in world trade as consumers and businesses slash spending in response to central banks' aggressive moves to tame inflation. Beijing is moving to ease some of its stringent pandemic-era restrictions, but outbound shipments have been losing steam since August as surging inflation, sweeping interest rate increases across many countries and the Ukraine crisis have pushed the global economy to the brink of recession.

  • China's Xi to arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday to meet Saudi and Arab leaders

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia aims to increase trade with Beijing and discuss regional security when China's president visits Riyadh this week, with the kingdom seeking to expand superpower ties beyond the increasingly fractious alliance with the United States. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to mark Xi Jinping's arrival on Wednesday with a lavish welcome that diplomats in the region have said may contrast starkly with the muted reception offered to U.S. President Joe Biden in July. That reflects what Saudi state news agency SPA described as the "strategic partnership" that is emerging between China and Saudi Arabia, its main oil supplier, after years of growing ties.

  • China’s relaxed COVID restrictions suggest it will reopen sooner than expected—but ‘millions of daily new cases’ will likely disrupt its economic recovery

    Analysts are warning of a "bumpy," "zigzagging" recovery since China's COVID cases and deaths will likely spike.

  • Ukraine appears to show ability to strike deep in Russia

    Officials in the Russian city of Kursk, about 90 km (60 miles) north of the Ukraine border, released pictures of black smoke above an airfield after the latest strike on Tuesday. On Monday, Russia said it had been hit hundreds of kilometres from Ukraine by what it said were Soviet-era drones - at Engels air base, home to Russia's strategic bomber fleet, and in Ryazan, a few hours' drive from Moscow. Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the strikes but nonetheless celebrated them.

  • Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform

    The Republican leader said congressional Democrats should not include a bipartisan measure related to cannabis in a defense spending bill.