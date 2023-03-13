U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.00
    -20.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,732.00
    -186.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,829.25
    -11.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.80
    -22.90 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.03
    -3.65 (-4.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.70
    +38.50 (+2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +1.09 (+5.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    +0.0070 (+0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4850
    -0.2100 (-5.68%)
     

  • Vix

    29.33
    +6.72 (+29.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7450
    -2.2170 (-1.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,594.88
    +1,978.66 (+9.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.75
    +58.92 (+12.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.76
    -172.59 (-2.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN RICHMOND/

·1 min read

RICHMOND, BC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing in Richmond.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Stevenston-Richmond East and Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of the City of Richmond, for the announcement.

Date:   

March 13th, 2023



Time:

09:00 AM PT 



Location:

City Hall 6911 No. 3 Road
Richmond BC V6Y 2C1



SOURCE Government of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c2824.html

Recommended Stories

  • AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska

    The Biden administration is approving the major Willow oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope, according to two people familiar with the decision. The decision revealed Monday, one of President Joe Biden’s most consequential climate decisions, is likely to draw condemnation from environmentalists who say it flies in the face of the Democratic president’s climate pledges. Climate activists have been outraged that Biden appeared open to greenlighting the project, which they said put Biden’s climate legacy at risk.

  • Biden’s tax hikes on high earners are unlikely to make it through Congress. A bigger debate: the Trump-era tax cuts that expire in 2025.

    The 2025 sunsetting of notable 2017 individual-income-tax rules is "a hurricane we already see on the radar."

  • Biden to Limit Arctic Oil Drilling Ahead of Willow Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is limiting oil leasing in Arctic waters and sensitive areas of Alaska, taking steps to expand conservation as his administration prepares to approve a mammoth ConocoPhillips oil development in the region.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SV

  • Goldman Scraps March Rate Hike Call as Traders Unwind Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than a week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a re-acceleration in the pace of interest-rate hikes, traders slammed it shut again amid the sudden eruption of financial strains at US regional banks.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads Fro

  • Financial tremors now muddying Fed inflation debate

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials meet next week again chasing persistent inflation but now balancing that against the first acute tremors from the aggressive interest rate hikes the central bank approved over the past year. The sudden failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week isn't expected to prevent the Fed from continuing to raise interest rates at its March 21-22 meeting, with inflation still running far above the Fed's 2% target and Fed chair Jerome Powell indicating monetary policy might need to become even more aggressive. But it could add a dose of caution to the policy debate and undermine the sense, common among officials so far, that Fed policy had not caused anything to "break" in an economy where spending and job growth have seemed immune to the impact of higher interest rates.

  • SVB Collapse: U.S. Regulators Pull Out a Bazooka to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators say that all Silicon Valley bank depositors will get their money back and announced the shutdown of another bank in 48 hours.

  • Chinese Stocks Outperform in Asia on Bets for Policy Consistency

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied on Monday, outperforming the broader Asian market as traders bet on policy continuity after news that China’s economic leadership team would retain several familiar faces.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesTreasuries Surge as Traders Recalibrate Rate Bets: Markets WrapSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallUS Discusses Fund to Ba

  • What Happens to Borrowers if The Supreme Court Quashes Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness?

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The proposal, which would cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in current debt for most borrowers, has been on hold since conservative opponents filed a series … Continue reading → The post The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Treasury, Fed and FDIC joint statement on SVB and Signature Bank: full text

    U.S. financial regulators on Sunday said Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) depositors would have access to “all their money” starting Monday and that no losses associated with the bank’s resolution would be borne by U.S. taxpayers. Today we are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system.

  • Xi Jinping Brings China’s Reform Era to an End

    Bit by bit, the Chinese leader has torn down the governance model Deng Xiaoping built four decades ago.

  • Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets

    Officials who oversee Saudi Arabia's tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures, down to wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. A judge, citing what she described as the kingdom's hands-on management of LIV, found that when it came to the new golf league, Saudi officials and the Saudi government aren't shielded from U.S. courts the way sovereign nations usually are.

  • Fed Flies Blind on Monetary Policy With Rising Risk of a 6% Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is flying blind as it tries to bring down inflation without breaking the financial system or crashing the US into a recession.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBAhead of a crucial mee

  • SVB Is Testing Financial Stability. What It Means for the Fed.

    Fallout from Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Boeing could benefit from Saudi Arabia’s newest airline, Meta explore a rival app to Twitter, and other news to start your day.

  • Russia's economy holds up, but growing challenges test Putin

    Western sanctions have hit Russian banks, wealthy individuals and technology imports. Crowds might have thinned at some Moscow malls, but not drastically. “Economically, nothing has changed,” said Vladimir Zharov, 53, who works in television.

  • Biden to defend U.S. banking system after SVB, Signature collapse

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Monday will address a banking crisis that led U.S. regulators to step in with a series of emergency measures after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank threatened to trigger a broader crisis. His remarks are scheduled for 9 a.m. (1300 GMT), according to the White House, before U.S. markets open at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). On Sunday, Biden hinted at new regulation of big banks after the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, but faces a divided Congress unlikely to approve tougher new rules.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Inflation and Retail Sales in Focus

    The Labor Department releases its February consumer-price index, a closely watched measure of what consumers pay for goods and services. Consumer prices rose 6.4% in January from a year earlier, reflecting a slight cooling of still-high inflation. China’s National Bureau of Statistics releases January and February figures on industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment, a measure of infrastructure and equipment investing.

  • Goldman Sachs economist 'no longer' expects March rate hike in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius said his company no longer expects a Fed rate hike later this month as the federal government announced actions to help stabilize banks.

  • To Counter China, U.S. and Allies Seek to Make Militaries ‘Interchangeable’

    Deeper cooperation could involve frequently using each other’s weapons, equipment and supply chains.

  • House Republican crusade against ‘woke’ means subpoenas for former school board officials

    Also subpoenaed this week by Rep. Jim Jordan was Nina Jankowicz, the former director of the Department of Homeland Security's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board.

  • US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

    The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system.