/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - PS Dabrusin to Make a Funding Announcement on the Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a virtual announcement in support of the Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

February 11, 2022

Time:

10 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. MST



Location:

This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform.


Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c5145.html

