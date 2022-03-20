U.S. markets closed

/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - The governments of Canada and Ontario support French-language post-secondary education in Ottawa/

·1 min read

The Government of Canada supports French-language minority communities

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will take part in a press conference along with the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier); Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages; and Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament (Ottawa Centre).

They will announce significant funding to support Francophone post-secondary education and the vitality of the Franco-Ontarian population.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists are asked to confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 20.

ACTIVITY:

Media conference




DATE:

Monday, March 21, 2022




TIME:

10:15 a.m.




PLACE:

Saint Paul University

Multifunctional Room

110 Hazel Street

Ottawa, Ontario




Follow us on Twitter: @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_en and @Capital_Exp.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/20/c9089.html

