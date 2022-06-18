U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,196.34
    -1,444.23 (-7.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

/R E P E A T -- APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTIONS RELATED TO THE PERSONAL INFORMATION BREACH ANNOUNCED BY DESJARDINS IN 2019/

·1 min read

QUÉBEC and MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin are pleased to announce that the Superior Court of Québec has approved the settlement agreement reached with the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec in connection with the class actions related to the personal information breach announced by Desjardins in June 2019.

Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin logo (CNW Group/Kugler Kandestin)
Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin logo (CNW Group/Kugler Kandestin)

The settlement provides for up to $200,852,500 to be paid to class members. All persons who were impacted by the personal information breach, regardless of where they live, will be eligible to claim. Class members may seek compensation for loss of time related to the personal information breach, as well as for identity theft. In addition, the settlement agreement extends the opportunity for class members who have not already registered to register for Equifax's credit monitoring service for 5 years at Desjardins' cost, and maintains the other protective measures implemented by Desjardins following the breach for at least 5 years.

Class members do not have to take any steps at this stage. Notices containing instructions for making claims will be distributed over several months beginning around July 21, 2022.

For any questions about the settlement agreement or to obtain a copy of the agreement, class members can visit www.desjardinssettlement.com, a website set up by RicePoint Administration Inc., the Claims Administrator for the settlement. You can also obtain information regarding the settlement agreement at RicePoint's toll-free number 1-888-886-7164.

SOURCE Kugler Kandestin

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/18/c8413.html

Recommended Stories

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk sued by dogecoin investor for $258 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan explains a lawsuit levied against Tesla, SpaceX, and Elon Musk alleging dogecoin scheme.

  • Elon Musk faces possible class-action lawsuit over Dogecoin losses

    Keith Johnson, a U.S. investor in the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, has filed a US$258 billion class-action lawsuit against Elon Musk and two of the companies he heads, alleging illegal behavior to manipulate the memecoin’s price. See related article: What is the real value of joke coins like Dogecoin and SHIB? Fast facts The lawsuit alleges: “Since […]

  • Venezuelan oil exports to Europe set to resume after two years -document, sources

    (Reuters) -A 650,000-barrel-cargo of Venezuela's oil chartered by Italy's Eni is about to set sail carrying the first export of crude from the U.S.-sanctioned country to Europe in two years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Friday. The U.S. State Department sent letters to Eni and Spain's Repsol in May authorizing them to resume taking Venezuelan crude as a way to settle billions of dollars of unpaid debt and dividends owed by the OPEC-member nation. A second tanker chartered by Eni, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Pantanassa, is currently navigating towards Venezuela and expected to load 2 million barrels of the same grade, diluted crude oil (DCO), and take it to Europe, according to the Eikon data and a shipping document seen by Reuters.

  • Congo Miner Threatens to Seize Giant Cobalt Project From Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid-19 PandemicA shareholder dispute over one of the world’s biggest copper and cobalt mines is heating up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after state m

  • Electric vehicle prices and range, not cost of gas, top concerns for prospective buyers

    Data shows new electric vehicle (EV) purchases jumped in Q1, and many industry watchers speculate that high gas prices are driving this behavior. A new study from Autolist, an online car shopping platform, shows that gas prices actually are not driving more EV consumer sentiment.

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • Boeing hires 'hundreds' of engineers in push to certify 777X, 737 Maxes

    Being wouldn't say when it expects to certify the 737 Max 10, the largest variant of its bestselling 737 Max jet. The company could face costly delays without help from Congress.

  • Court Denies Newsmax Motion To Dismiss Dominion's $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

    "Newsmax either knew its statements about Dominion’s role in the election fraud were false or had a high degree of awareness that they were false," a judge wrote.

  • Down Between 12% and 91%: 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy This Summer

    Warren Buffett is one of the all-time greats when it comes to finding winning investments in challenging markets. Through recessions, periods of high inflation, wars, pandemics, and other tough market conditions, the Oracle of Omaha has guided his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway -- and its impressive stock portfolio -- to market-crushing performances, and inspired generations of analysts and investors along the way. With a nod to Buffett's incredible track record, three Motley Fool contributors have singled out a few stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that they think look like great buys in this wild market.

  • Bayer wins fourth Roundup weedkiller case in U.S

    A U.S. jury found Bayer's Roundup weedkiller did not cause an Oregon man's cancer, the German agriculture and pharmaceuticals company said on Saturday, handing the firm its fourth consecutive trial victory over such claims. The verdict, reached on Friday by the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Oregon, is "consistent with the assessments of expert regulators worldwide as well as the overwhelming evidence from four decades of scientific studies concluding that Roundup can be used safely and is not carcinogenic", Bayer said. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Bayer brands such as Roundup and RangerPro.

  • SpaceX Fires Employees Involved in Letter Critical of Elon Musk, Company

    Several SpaceX employees involved in a letter critical of Chief Executive Elon Musk and the way the company applies internal rules were fired, according to an email to staff from SpaceX’s president.

  • The Real Cost of Costco’s Giant Rotisserie Chickens

    Costco’s hefty rotisserie chickens are the stuff of legend. They’re the professional wrestlers of the rotisserie chicken community, with crispy golden skin and some serious girth. They’re big boys. But now, a lawsuit claims that Costco is in violation of several livestock welfare laws by breeding chickens that “unnaturally” grow too fast. The boys... are simply too big.

  • Amazon is worried about running out of people to hire

    Amazon, the world’s second-largest private employer after Walmart, is worried that it will run out of available US warehouse labor by 2024, according to internal research obtained by Recode. “If we continue business as usual, Amazon will deplete the available labor supply in the US network by 2024,” the unidentified authors of the research note wrote. Quartz has not been able to independently verify the contents of this document, reportedly published in 2021; Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Trans Woman & Nursing Home Reach Landmark Settlement After Complaint

    The complaint is the first known discrimination complaint by a trans elder against such a facility.

  • You think $5 gas is bad? Check out the most expensive gas prices in these European countries

    Maybe skip the fill-up in the Nordic region of the world…

  • Crypto Suffers Another Blow: Babel Finance Freezes Withdrawals

    The crypto firm suspends withdrawals and redemptions in latest shock to the crypto sector, leaving investors to ask 'who's next?'

  • Google worker was fired for exposing a ‘spiritual organisation’ inside company, lawsuit claims

    The Fellowship of Friends believes it will create a new civilisation following a prophesised doomsday event

  • Hexo unit files restructuring plan

    Hexo Corp. said Friday its Zenabis Global Inc. cannabis cultivation unit has filed a petition with the Superior Court of Québec for protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) to restructure its business. Ernst & Young Inc. has been appointed as monitor to oversee the CCAA process. Hexo said the CCAA petition is limited to the Zenabis Group only and not for any of its other subsidiaries or parent company. Earlier this week Hexo said in a filing it'll reduce its workforce by