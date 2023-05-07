U.S. markets closed

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT ON INDIGENOUS SHELTERS & TRANSITIONAL HOUSING/

CNW Group
·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to new Indigenous shelters and transitional housing.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria.

Date:

May 8, 2023



Time:

9:00 AM ET



Location:

House of Commons Foyer

West Block, Parliament Hill

111 Wellington Street, Ottawa ON

K1A 0A9

 

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/07/c0267.html