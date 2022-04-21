U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce an investment to improve high-speed Internet access in British Columbia. A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. (PT) / 1:00 p.m. (ET)

Location: Virtual

Note to media

Members of the media will be able to participate via teleconference.

For media participation by teleconference:

Media outlets wanting to take part in the teleconference are asked to contact ISED Media Relations (media@ised-isde.gc.ca) to receive the dial-in information.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c8865.html

