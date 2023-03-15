/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN SURREY/
SURREY, BC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing in Surrey.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood-Port Kells and Brenda Locke, Mayor of the Town of Surrey, for the announcement.
Date:
March 15, 2023
Time:
09:00 am PT
Location:
City Hall 13450 104 Ave,
Surrey, BC V3T 1V8
SOURCE Government of Canada
