U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.00
    -77.50 (-1.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,545.00
    -616.00 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,014.25
    -192.75 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.60
    -58.90 (-3.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -2.16 (-3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +22.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.42 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0182 (-1.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4570
    -0.1810 (-4.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.84
    +1.32 (+4.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2082
    -0.0073 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4300
    -1.8050 (-1.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,094.07
    -1,200.97 (-4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.32
    +10.30 (+1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.45
    -234.66 (-3.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN SURREY/

·1 min read

SURREY, BC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing in Surrey.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood-Port Kells and Brenda Locke, Mayor of the Town of Surrey, for the announcement.

Date:

March 15, 2023



Time:

09:00 am PT



Location:

City Hall 13450 104 Ave,


Surrey, BC V3T 1V8



SOURCE Government of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c3566.html

Recommended Stories

  • Web of Secret Chip Deals Allegedly Help US Tech Flow to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, Artem Uss had appeared in Russian media as the owner of fancy real estate, luxury cars and Italian hotels. Now US officials allege he’s at the center of a suspected secret supply chain that prosecutors say used American technology to support President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • CPI data ‘not good enough to stop the Fed’ from raising rates next week

    The February consumer price report for February was not good enough to stop the Federal Reserve from hiking next week, many analysts believe.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs

    Wholesale price increases in the United States slowed sharply last month as food costs declined, a sign that inflationary pressures may be easing. From January to February, the government’s producer price index fell 0.1%, after a 0.3% rise from December to January, which was revised sharply lower. Compared with a year ago, wholesale prices rose 4.6%, a big drop from the 5.7% annual increase in January.

  • TikTok Considers Splitting From ByteDance If Deal With US Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s leadership is discussing the possibility of separating from ByteDance Ltd., its Chinese parent company, to help address concerns about national security risks.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Hits New Low as Top Holder Rules Out Big

  • China Reports Economic Rebound But Warns of Risks To Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China reported a rebound in consumer spending, industrial output and investment this year after coronavirus restrictions were dropped, while warning of risks to the economy’s recovery as unemployment rose and real estate investment continued to slump.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseRussian Fighter Jet Collides

  • Spain may cancel remaining Airbus A400M orders -sources

    MADRID/PARIS (Reuters) -Doubts are growing over the future of Madrid's remaining orders for the Airbus A400M airlifter, European defence sources said on Monday, raising the stakes of talks over the planemaker's future investment in one of its founder nations. The A400M is one of Europe's core defence projects and a focal point for aerospace investment in Spain, which has ordered 27 of the troop planes and is responsible for final assembly. But after several months of uncertainty, European defence sources said Madrid was leaning towards cancelling the remaining 13 or so aircraft in Spain's quota that have not been delivered, after its air force indicated it did not need the extra planes.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • German arms industry seeks clarity on Ukraine weapons orders

    Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to ramp up its output, including the kinds of arms and ammunition needed by Ukraine, but needs clarity about what governments want before investing in further production capacity. Ukraine became the world’s third largest importer of arms in 2022 after Russia’s invasion triggered a big flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe, according to Swedish think tank SIPRI. “What’s important for us as an industry is to get predictability," the head of Germany’s arms manufacturing association said in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

  • Samsung to invest $230 billion to build "mega" chip cluster

    Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it expects to invest 300 trillion won ($230 billion) over the next 20 years as part of an ambitious South Korean national project to build the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing base near the capital, Seoul. The chip-making “mega cluster,” which will be established in Gyeonggi Province by 2042, will be anchored by five new semiconductor plants built by Samsung. It will aim to attract 150 other companies producing materials and components or designing high-tech chips, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

  • US Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Underlying US consumer prices rose in February by the most in five months, forcing a tough choice for Federal Reserve officials weighing still-rapid inflation against banking turmoil in their next interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Se

  • Signature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors were investigating Signature Bank’s work with crypto clients before regulators suddenly seized the lender this past weekend, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaCredit Suisse Hits New Low as Top Hol

  • Retail sales slip 0.4% in February after buying burst in January

    America’s consumers trimmed their spending in February after a buying burst in January, underscoring the volatility of the economic environment. The government said Wednesday that retail sales slipped 0.4% after jumping a revised 3.2 % in January, helped by an increase in auto sales. Retail sales were down in November and December, the critical holiday period.

  • Eggs and other wholesale prices decline, PPI shows, and hint at easing inflation

    U.S. wholesale prices fell 0.1% in February --- the second decline in three months --- hinting at some easing in stubbornly high inflation.

  • Brainard Must Help Contain SVB Crisis She Warned Was Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Lael Brainard, as a US Federal Reserve governor, repeatedly warned that efforts to deregulate banks were a recipe for disaster.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaHer counsel went unheeded by D

  • Willow Project to deliver jobs, billions in government revenue

    President Joe Biden's approval of the Willow Project is expected to net billions in tax revenue and create new jobs on Alaska's North Slope as ConocoPhillips moves forward.

  • EPA Proposes Limits for ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water

    The move reflects growing concern over health effects of PFAS, which have contaminated water supplies in hundreds of communities.

  • US sues Rite Aid for missing opioid red flags

    The U.S. government on Monday sued Rite Aid Corp, accusing the pharmacy chain of missing "red flags" as it illegally filled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances, including opioids. In a complaint filed in Cleveland federal court, the Department of Justice said Rite Aid repeatedly filled prescriptions from May 2014 to June 2019 that were medically unnecessary, for off-label use, or not issued in the usual course of professional practice. "The Justice Department is using every tool at our disposal to confront the opioid epidemic that is killing Americans and shattering communities across the country," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

  • How Washington came to rescue US banks

    After the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters started furiously working the phones to find out what was going on with the failed lender — and what would happen to its panicked depositors. Waters, former chair of the House Financial Services Committee, had her doubts that another bank would step up as a savior and buy the defunct institution. At the core of the problem was tens of billions of dollars — including money companies needed to meet payrolls — sitting in Silicon Valley Bank accounts that were not protected by federal deposit insurance that only goes up to $250,000.