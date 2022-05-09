/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada celebrates Asian Heritage Month at the National Arts Centre/

The Government of Canada hosts a reception as part of Asian Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - To mark the 20th anniversary since the Government of Canada officially declared May as Asian Heritage Month, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, will host an in-person reception at the National Arts Centre on Monday. For the occasion, Minister Hussen will be joined by community leaders and influential Canadians. This year's theme, "Continuing a Legacy of Greatness," will be highlighted throughout the evening through live performances, tributes, and interviews that will honour and celebrate the achievements and contributions of Asian communities across Canada.

The details are as follows:

FOR VIRTUAL EVENT:

Live streaming of speeches and artistic performances will be available on the Canadian Heritage Facebook page.

DATE:

Monday, May 9, 2022

TIME:

6:30 p.m.

LOCATION:

National Arts Centre

Canada Room

1 Elgin Street

Ottawa, Ontario

