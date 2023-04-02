U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,294.62
    -134.98 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Hajdu, MP Lapointe and MP Serré to visit Lockerby Legion in Sudbury to highlight new grocery rebate announced in Budget 2023/

CNW Group
·1 min read

SUDBURY, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and MP for Thunder Bay–Superior North, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, and Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for the Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages, will join Jennifer Huard, President of the Lockerby Legion Branch 564 in Sudbury to highlight the new grocery federal budget investments in an affordable economy.

Participants will provide short remarks before a photo opportunity. A media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
Time: 10:45 a.m. (ET)

Where: Lockerby Legion Branch 564
2200 Long Lake Road
Greater Sudbury, ON P3E 5H1

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/02/c1216.html

