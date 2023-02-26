U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1941
    -0.0077 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4400
    +1.7890 (+1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,183.97
    +138.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Miller to highlight new investment in cleantech company specializing in artificial intelligence/

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will highlight funding for a groundbreaking clean technology company that is helping to advance the region's economic and environmental prosperity.

Minister Miller will be joined by Sam Ramadori, CEO of BrainBox AI, to discuss business solutions to environmental challenges, while also highlighting how the Government of Canada is supporting Canadian companies in achieving business growth and helping Canada meet its ambitious climate objectives.

 

Date:

 Monday, February 27, 2023



Time:

11:30 am (ET)



Location:

BrainBox AI


500-2075 Robert-Bourassa Boulevard


Montréal, Quebec

 

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Sustainable Development Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC_TDDC

 

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/26/c6386.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia stares into population abyss as Putin sends its young men to die

    Dmitry Nechaev bought a one-way ticket from Moscow to Tel Aviv a year ago.

  • America’s economy is splitting consumers into two very different realities

    Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon, expects to see a “K-shaped consumer spending pattern” in 2023, where working class families slow their spending, while wealthy families continue to splurge.

  • The Fed’s Rate Hikes Haven’t Worked. Here Are the Hidden Reasons.

    Inflation data published Friday show that consumer price growth reaccelerated in January, marking the latest sign that the U.S. economy is defying the Federal Reserve’s attempts to cool demand. The data sent stocks tumbling and sparked calls for a hefty half-point interest-rate hike when the Fed meets again next month.

  • U.S. govt clears F-35 engine deliveries after safety concerns addressed

    The F-35 Joint Program Office said in a statement its engineers worked alongside Pratt & Whitney and Lockheed Martin to develop "mitigations for a rare system phenomenon involving harmonic resonance to develop a path forward for safe operation of the F135 in flight". "The actions the government and industry team are taking will ensure incorporation of mitigation measures that will fully address/resolve this rare phenomenon in impacted F135 engines," it added.

  • Recession Likely After Fed Rate Hikes: Ex-Fed Governor

    Numerous experts occupy both sides of the debate as to whether the Federal Reserve's interest-rate increases will cause a recession. Former Fed Gov. Frederic Mishkin, now a professor at Columbia University, and four other economists lean toward "yes." The others are Brandeis University Prof. Stephen Cecchetti, J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli, Deutsche Bank economist Peter Hooper and NYU Prof. Emeritus Kermit Schoenholtz.

  • With No End in Sight, War Threatens Europe’s 2023 Stock Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, Europe’s stock rally is still at risk from a possible escalation in the war.Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessSpain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare for LocalsWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500How Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaMusk's Secret, Secret Master Plan for Tesla Is So ObviousWhile the region’s equities have reco

  • Russia’s War Set Off a Commodities Scare. A Year Later, the Fright Is Gone.

    Western sanctions on Russian oil, steel, gold, and other commodities haven’t resulted in the severe supply disruptions that many expected. Here’s why—and what might lay ahead.

  • German leader seeks Indian support for Russia's isolation

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought assurances Saturday from India that it would support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine. Following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war and hopes that India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas. Modi maintained his cautious approach and said India wanted the conflict to be ended through dialogue and diplomacy.

  • Google's news-blocking test in Canada a 'terrible mistake', says PM Trudeau

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday it was a "terrible mistake" for Alphabet Inc's Google to block news content in reaction to a government bill that would compel the tech giant to pay publishers in Canada for news content. Google said this week it was testing blocking some Canadian users' access to news as a potential response to the Trudeau government's "Online News Act," which is expected to be passed into law. Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Toronto, said the blocking of news in Canada was an issue "bothering" him.

  • Any Way You Slice It, Stocks Still Don’t Look Cheap

    The S&P 500’s 5% pullback over the past month still leaves it with a multiple of about 17.5 times forward earnings, about equal to its average over the past decade, but with considerably more uncertainty today.

  • IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an option

    Group of 20 (G20) nations have some disagreements over restructuring debt for distressed economies, the chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Saturday, adding that banning private cryptocurrencies should be an option. India's G20 presidency comes as its South Asian neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are seeking urgent IMF funds due to an economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, urged the group of big economies on Friday to conduct a fair, objective and in-depth analysis of the causes of global debt issues as clamour grows for lenders to take a large haircut, or accept losses, on loans.

  • Rolls-Royce freezes hiring on mini-nukes team

    Rolls-Royce’s nuclear power business has frozen hiring as it demands a contract from the Government for its pioneering miniature reactors.

  • Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she was willing to negotiate with Republicans in Congress over the Biden administration's budget proposal to be unveiled next month - but not as a condition of raising the debt ceiling. "And we're going to show how we're going to accomplish that," she said on the sidelines of a G20 finance leaders meeting.

  • Yellen Notes Inflation Problem But Still Sees Soft Landing Path

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation continues to be a problem even as she reiterated her conviction that there is a path for it to come down while maintaining a strong labor market. Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessSpain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare for LocalsWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500How Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaMusk's Secret, Secret

  • US judge won't block huge lithium mine on Nevada-Oregon line

    A federal judge has sided again with the Biden administration and a Canadian-based mining company in a high-stakes legal battle with environmentalists and tribal leaders trying to block a huge lithium mine in Nevada near the Oregon line. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno denied the opponents' request Friday for an emergency injunction to prohibit work at the largest known lithium deposit in the nation until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals can hear their latest appeal.

  • What is China’s peace proposal for Russia’s war against Ukraine?

    One year into Russia's war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting.

  • Justice Thomas wrote of ‘crushing weight’ of student loans

    The Supreme Court won't have far to look if it wants a personal take on the “crushing weight” of student debt as it takes up the Biden loan forgiveness plan.

  • Don’t tell Americans the economy is getting better, they’re still worried about a recession: poll

    MarketWatch exclusive: Harris Poll finds that despite some encouraging economic trends, people remain worried.

  • U.S. Offers $2 Billion in Weapons to Ukraine on One-Year Anniversary of War

    The Pentagon says the long-term military support includes additional high-demand ammunition, as well as new kinds of drones, counterdrone systems and other types of weaponry.

  • Rift in Idaho GOP exposed amid multistate water rule lawsuit

    Some top officials in Idaho are raising alarms over the Republican attorney general’s decision not to join a 24-state lawsuit against Biden administration waterway protections that opponents say could impact public and private land across the state. Instead, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador’s office says the state will soon be joining another lawsuit filed in Texas, contending it’s a better fit for the state’s interests. Labrador's decision surprised some officials.