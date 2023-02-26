/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Miller to highlight new investment in cleantech company specializing in artificial intelligence/

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will highlight funding for a groundbreaking clean technology company that is helping to advance the region's economic and environmental prosperity.

Minister Miller will be joined by Sam Ramadori, CEO of BrainBox AI, to discuss business solutions to environmental challenges, while also highlighting how the Government of Canada is supporting Canadian companies in achieving business growth and helping Canada meet its ambitious climate objectives.

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023



Time: 11:30 am (ET)



Location: BrainBox AI

500-2075 Robert-Bourassa Boulevard

Montréal, Quebec

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Sustainable Development Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC_TDDC

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/26/c6386.html