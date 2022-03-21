U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - MP Jones to announce high-speed Internet projects in Labrador/

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Labrador. A media availability will follow.

Date:

Tuesday, March 22, 2022



Time:

10:30 a.m. (AT) / 9:30 am. (ET)



Location:

Masonic Lodge (Mason's 17 Limited)


377 Hamilton River Rd


Happy Valley-Goose Bay


Labrador, A0P 1C0

Members of the media will be able to participate on site.

Members of the media wanting to take part in person are asked to confirm their attendance with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca.

