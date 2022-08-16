/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Statistics Canada to hold news conference to present 2021 Census data on linguistic diversity and the use of English and French in Canada/

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - On August 17, 2022, Statistics Canada will release the fourth set of results from the 2021 Census. This release will explore linguistic diversity and use of English and French in Canada.

Statistics Canada to present 2021 Census data on linguistic diversity and the use of English and French in Canada

The release will be published in Statistics Canada's Daily at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on August 17, 2022. Information about subsequent releases throughout 2022 is available here.

Statistics Canada officials will hold a news conference to present high-level national, provincial, and territorial findings for the fourth release from the 2021 Census. Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

On August 17 and the following days, Statistics Canada will also grant interviews regarding this 2021 Census data release. Members of the media are invited to submit their requests for interviews and/or custom tabulations ahead of the release date to the Media Hot Line .

Date

August 17, 2022

Time

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM (EDT)

Location

The news conference will be held virtually.

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access. A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 2604049#

Associated link:

2021 Census of Population – Backgrounder for Media

