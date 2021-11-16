U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,068.00
    +59.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,177.00
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,396.80
    -4.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.23
    +0.35 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.70
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.62 (+3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4280
    +0.2990 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,528.58
    -4,973.99 (-7.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.76
    -138.29 (-8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.76
    -11.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     

/R E P E A T -- IG Wealth Management Financial Literacy Month Study: Despite Advantages of Financial Planning, Myths Still Persist/

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Just one-third of Canadians have a good understanding of what a financial plan is

  • More than 80 per cent (mistakenly) believe it's just about investment management

  • Canadians with a plan are three times more confident they'll reach financial goals

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - To mark Financial Literacy Month, IG Wealth Management ("IG") today released a study on Canadians and financial planning. The results find that, despite the value a financial plan can provide in helping achieve one's goals, myths continue to exist around what a plan actually is and the role one can play in building confidence and achieving financial well-being.

IG Wealth Management Logo (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)
IG Wealth Management Logo (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)

The study, conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights for IG, noted that Canadians who have a holistic financial plan (i.e. one that brings together multiple dimensions of their financial world, including budgeting, debt, insurance, estate and retirement planning as well as investing and an overall tax strategy) are three times more likely to feel very confident that they will be able to achieve their financial goals than Canadians who do not.

Further, the study revealed the following:

  • Only one-third of Canadians feel they know "a lot" about what a financial plan is and how it can help them.

  • More than 80 per cent reported that a financial plan is all about their investments, with very few appreciating that a truly effective financial plan covers off much more than just portfolio management.

  • And, while 61 per cent of Canadians reported having a financial plan, the majority stated that their plan was primarily "one-dimensional" and focussed almost exclusively on their investments.

"We know that a truly personalized holistic plan can play a significant role in helping realize your financial goals-- we see this everyday in the work we do with our clients," said Damon Murchison, President & CEO, IG Wealth Management. "Despite this there remains many misconceptions about not just the value a plan can provide, but also about its components."

Of concern, the study found that almost three-quarters of Canadians who both use a financial advisor and have a financial plan reported that their plan focusses exclusively on investments.

Mr. Murchison noted that, while investment management is important, to be truly effective a financial plan must bring together all dimensions of a person's situation, "The era of the 'stock picker' is over. Any financial advisor who wants to maximize the value they provide their clients must work with them on all dimensions of their financial world and understand how everything is connected."

"As an industry we need to step up our efforts on not just educating Canadians about the value of financial planning, but in raising our game in the design and execution of financial plans as well," concluded Mr. Murchison.

About IG Wealth Management
Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $116.5 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2021.

About the Pollara Study
This study was conducted with an online sample of n=1,503 and was conducted between September 16th and September 20th, 2021. Results from a probability sample of this size could be considered accurate to within ±2.5%X percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Results have been weighted on the basis of age, gender and region, using the latest StatsCan data, to be representative of the Canadian population as a whole.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/16/c8750.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

    Wall Street got jittery last week as Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson downgraded Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock from outperform to neutral on Friday, Nov. 6, citing the company's sky-high valuation. Bryson admitted that he doesn't see any negative factors affecting Nvidia and remains positive about the company's prospects. Interestingly, the Wedbush analyst raised his price target on Nvidia stock from $220 to $300.

  • After a Pullback, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Presents a High Risk - High Reward Opportunity

    Few asset classes can match the volatility of cryptocurrencies. Naturally, companies like Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)that operate in that space peg themselves to the volatility. Interestingly enough, despite the drop of 27% in a single session, this move has undone just two weeks of market movement.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Just Plunged. Are They Still Buys?

    Take for example both Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Lemonade posted a mostly outstanding quarter. In force premium, which has the complicated definition of "average aggregate annual premium," and is calculated by multiplying total customer count by average premium per customer, increased 84% year over year.

  • Big Short’s Burry Deletes Twitter Account After Musk Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry has deleted his Twitter account once again, shortly after “The Big Short” investor disclosed he ditched some of his biggest bearish bets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA search for Burry’s account, @michaeljburry, on the Twitter.com webs

  • Voyager Digital Reports Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced revenue and user metrics for the Fiscal 2022 First Quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit stocks to buy in November. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November. Retail traders, who often use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas, have helped push the social media firm into […]

  • Bitcoin Below $60K in a ‘Funding Reset’ Move, Tests Key Support: Experts

    Market appeared quite complacent due for a pullback, observers said.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had big gains last week, and solid-state battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was no exception, with a jump of more than 25%. QuantumScape co-founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh said of the test results: "With the publication of this report, we will continue to focus on our product roadmap goals and delivering cells to our customers."

  • Cathie Wood strongly disputes Jack Dorsey’s ‘hyperinflation’ warning, but they agree on one asset class — in any market environment

    Many predict this asset will be a great hedge against inflation.

  • A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments

    Investing in real estate can assist you in diversifying your investment portfolio by adding physical assets and providing you with a hedge against inflation. If you are a real estate investor, or if you aspire to become one, you will … Continue reading → The post A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Prince Andrew’s £1.5 Million Loan Paid Off by Top Political Donor

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the British Conservative Party’s biggest donors transferred 1.5 million pounds ($2 million) to Prince Andrew days after the prince borrowed a similar amount from a Luxembourg private bank controlled by the businessman’s family.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World

  • 5 Reasons This Short-Squeeze Candidate Could Actually Pan Out in the Long Run

    Advertising technology company PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) has been on a volatile ride since it went public last December. The initial public offering was priced at $20 per share, which some apparently thought was too expensive. In short order, PubMatic stock was one of the most heavily shorted on the market -- people were betting it would go down.

  • Splunk Stock Slumps and Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys the Drop

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Next Generation Internet ETF buys nearly 120,000 shares of Splunk after the stock tumbles following the departure of the software company’s CEO.

  • Bitcoin Drops Most Since September in Broad Retreat From Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies fell on Tuesday, with Bitcoin briefly dipping below $60,000 and Ether touching its lowest level this month, in a broad-based retreat from recent record highs.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe largest digital token dipped as much as 8

  • 3 Reasons to Own Coinbase Stock

    The market response to Coinbase's (NASDAQ: COIN) third-quarter 2021 financial results was a little tepid. Coinbase was profitable, but revenue dropped from a quarter earlier, and the company's trading volume dropped as well. As a long-term investor, there's a lot to like about Coinbase's business but it takes a multi-year view of the company to see its true potential.

  • Why Gores Guggenheim's Shares Popped 15.4% Today

    Shares of Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is planning to merge with electric-car company Polestar, jumped as much as 28.1% in trading on Monday after filing a Form F-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Polestar says it has 35 permanent locations with plans to expand to over 150 locations by the end of 2023. Given Polestar's potentially rapid ramp up to becoming a major EV supplier, this could be a great way to play the industry.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Big 5 Sporting Goods...

  • Berkshire Cuts Visa, Mastercard Bets, Trims Some Drug Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. cut two of its payments bets -- holdings in Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. -- as it also pulled back on investments in pharmaceutical giants AbbVie Inc. and Bristol Myers-Squibb Co. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and Beiji

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough 2020. But the stock does have some perks. Is it a buy?

  • Home Depot Stock Is Gaining as Earnings Show People Are Still Fixing Up Homes

    FEATURE Shares of Home Depot rose slightly in premarket trading Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter earnings that beat earnings expectations thanks to continued demand for home improvement amid a strong housing market.