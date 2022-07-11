/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to Make Clean Energy Announcement in Regina/

OTTAWA, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean energy and smart renewable announcement with Chief Richard Ben, Meadow Lake Tribal Council; Gary Merasty, Chief Executive Officer of the Peter Ballantyne Group of Companies and Senior Advisor, Indigenous and External Relations, School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan; and Guy Lonechild, Chief Executive Officer of First Nations Power Authority of Saskatchewan.

A media availability will follow.

Date: July 11, 2022



Time: 2 p.m. CDT / 3 p.m. EDT



Location: First Nations University of Canada

1 First Nations Way

Regina, Saskatchewan

S4S 7K2

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca .

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c4340.html