/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to Make Clean Energy Announcement in Regina/

OTTAWA, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean energy and smart renewable announcement with Chief Richard Ben, Meadow Lake Tribal Council; Gary Merasty, Chief Executive Officer of the Peter Ballantyne Group of Companies and Senior Advisor, Indigenous and External Relations, School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan; and Guy Lonechild, Chief Executive Officer of First Nations Power Authority of Saskatchewan.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
July 11, 2022
Time:
2 p.m. CDT / 3 p.m. EDT
Location:
First Nations University of Canada
1 First Nations Way
Regina, Saskatchewan
S4S 7K2
Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca.
