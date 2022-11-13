/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN OTTAWA/

Associated Press

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company. In an 82-page document filed late Thursday, Holmes' lawyers tried to persuade U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, partly because she has already been stigmatized by intense media coverage that has turned her into a “caricature to be mocked and vilified." If Davila decides she send her to prison, Holmes' lawyers argued she should be sentenced to no more than 18 months — a fraction of the maximum of 20 years she is facing after being convicted on four felony counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year.