/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN ONTARIO/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Logo du gouvernement du Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Logo du gouvernement du Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusivity and Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, and Ottawa City Councillor Catherine McKenney, to announce funding relating to a new affordable housing project in Ottawa.

Date:

June 6, 2022



Time:

11:30 AM ET



Location:

3865 Old Richmond Road
Ottawa, ON

 

(Parking available across the street
at the Islamic Shia Ithna-Asheri
Association of Ottawa parking lot -
3856 Old Richmond Road)

 

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/05/c6182.html

